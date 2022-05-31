Bristol-Myers Squibb Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $319,400, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $658,906.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $100.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb options trades today is 8054.57 with a total volume of 16,818.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bristol-Myers Squibb's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $148.8K 24 33 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $114.3K 6.7K 131 BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $97.8K 5.6K 61 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $69.8K 23.2K 4.9K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $66.2K 10.6K 146

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $30.00 $148.8K 24 33 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $114.3K 6.7K 131 BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $60.00 $97.8K 5.6K 61 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $69.8K 23.2K 4.9K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $66.2K 10.6K 146

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,290,233, the price of BMY is down -1.37% at $75.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Bristol-Myers Squibb:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.