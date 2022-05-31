Looking At Chesapeake Energy's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chesapeake Energy CHK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Chesapeake Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $72,827, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $1,888,021.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $135.0 for Chesapeake Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chesapeake Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chesapeake Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Chesapeake Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $454.3K 908 753 CHK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $430.7K 908 180 CHK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $282.0K 908 402 CHK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $265.6K 908 788 CHK CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $236.0K 908 402

Where Is Chesapeake Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 728,323, the price of CHK is down -3.21% at $99.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Chesapeake Energy:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chesapeake Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

