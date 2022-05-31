Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $900,821 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $460,292.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $520.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 291.33 with a total volume of 1,192.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $146.5K 0 5 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $440.00 $138.5K 99 50 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $520.00 $119.7K 337 12 PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $460.00 $106.1K 182 63 PANW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $460.00 $97.6K 182 30

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 430,888, the price of PANW is down -1.07% at $501.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $605.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $615.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

