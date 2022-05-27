Arch Resources Whale Trades For May 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arch Resources.

Looking at options history for Arch Resources ARCH we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $89,800 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $397,825.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $180.0 for Arch Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arch Resources options trades today is 722.5 with a total volume of 364.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arch Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Arch Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $145.00 $67.5K 67 59 ARCH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $60.0K 27 51 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $57.1K 10 7 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $42.0K 3.0K 39 ARCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $39.2K 3.0K 64

Where Is Arch Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 561,426, the price of ARCH is down -7.13% at $166.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

