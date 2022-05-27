What Are Whales Doing With PayPal Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,111,580, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $1,724,780.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $250.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 4584.12 with a total volume of 23,292.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $367.5K 10.1K 1.0K PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $244.7K 1.9K 210 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $211.0K 2.4K 111 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $138.2K 10.1K 200 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $115.9K 23.9K 282

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,481,795, the price of PYPL is up 4.41% at $83.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $137.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

