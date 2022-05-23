10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $258.3K 54.5K 1.1K CHK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $34.5K 331 727 STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $295.6K 1.2K 611 SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $34.0K 1.8K 296 OXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $25.5K 3.5K 274 BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $34.00 $40.9K 2.0K 227 RRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $25.0K 405 110 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $12.00 $39.6K 17 106 INSW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $118.0K 440 100 DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $50.00 $41.1K 6.9K 60

• For AR AR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on November 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 975 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.3K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 54546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHK CHK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STNG STNG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 242 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.6K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 1245 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHEL SHEL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 1817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OXY OXY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $511.0 per contract. There were 3518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BP BP, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 151 day(s) on October 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 2094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RRC RRC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PBR PBR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSW INSW, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.0K, with a price of $1180.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DVN DVN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $2055.0 per contract. There were 6932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

