10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $145.00 $28.4K 12.9K 48.7K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $165.00 $74.8K 1.8K 7.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $91.00 $25.9K 1.6K 6.8K AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $36.0K 3.5K 1.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $255.00 $35.3K 6.5K 1.0K NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $1.0 million 2.0K 974 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $83.00 $26.5K 527 650 ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $36.8K 6.4K 458 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $60.0K 883 335 SABR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $9.00 $66.1K 139 303

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 12934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.8K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 1839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6884 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT AMAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 3519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.3K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 6527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW NOW, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 514 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 2007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 186 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM ZM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $1190.0 per contract. There were 6481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR SABR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 207 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 624 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

