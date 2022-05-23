Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks PANW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $370,400, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $712,656.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $600.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 390.25 with a total volume of 307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $222.5K 309 30 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $570.00 $127.5K 34 16 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $121.1K 141 21 PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $600.00 $115.5K 93 15 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $460.00 $87.0K 63 10

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,396,503, the price of PANW is up 3.41% at $495.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $615.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

