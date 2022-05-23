Looking At Walt Disney's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,516,540, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $269,857.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $190.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 4213.0 with a total volume of 10,694.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $486.0K 17.3K 300 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $388.5K 17.3K 400 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $140.00 $386.1K 17.3K 500 DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $235.2K 359 197 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $215.8K 1.5K 1.3K

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,539,559, the price of DIS is up 1.3% at $103.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.