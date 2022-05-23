Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Goldman Sachs Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Group.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Group GS we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,945 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,465,912.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $215.0 to $600.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Group options trades today is 503.67 with a total volume of 4,209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $215.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $215.00 $540.7K 266 100 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $310.00 $135.3K 636 213 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $82.0K 840 93 GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $320.00 $77.0K 494 1.3K GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $315.00 $68.4K 6 68

Where Is Goldman Sachs Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 787,563, the price of GS is up 3.77% at $318.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.