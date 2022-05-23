This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snowflake

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Snowflake SNOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $215,894, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $134,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $64.6K 880 46 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $160.00 $54.0K 426 111 SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $135.00 $35.1K 1.1K 51 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $31.0K 592 26 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $30.7K 195 29

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,598,236, the price of SNOW is down -4.59% at $135.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 2 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $322.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

