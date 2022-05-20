Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 1000 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 736 are puts, for a total amount of $58,230,318, and 264 are calls, for a total amount of $19,205,017.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2444.1 with a total volume of 13,727,995.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $2475.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2000.00 $962.6K 53 109 TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $2000.00 $824.1K 53 137 TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $690.00 $525.0K 2.8K 18.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $700.00 $243.0K 15.1K 37.4K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $640.00 $166.1K 632 9.0K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 40,788,460, the price of TSLA is down -9.45% at $642.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

