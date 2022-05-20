Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 60 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $2,163,488, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $927,832.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $250.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 1195.94 with a total volume of 11,923.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $250.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $223.5K 2.5K 61 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $152.50 $141.6K 36 370 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $129.3K 133 44 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $148.00 $111.3K 718 221 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $98.9K 292 25

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,998,539, the price of CRWD is up 0.38% at $143.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $181.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

