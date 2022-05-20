Trade Desk Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $251,869, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $350,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 1526.14 with a total volume of 1,109.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $162.1K 2.2K 456 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $159.2K 84 84 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $60.2K 5.4K 40 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $30.00 $46.5K 84 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $31.5K 2.2K 49

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,857,846, the price of TTD is down -4.08% at $51.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Stifel upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.