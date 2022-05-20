Thermo Fisher Scientific Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,000, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $6,722,698..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $640.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $1.6M 784 315 TMO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $1.5M 784 395 TMO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $796.0K 784 195 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $650.1K 784 33 TMO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $616.2K 784 155

Where Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 580,328, the price of TMO is up 1.87% at $561.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Thermo Fisher Scientific:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $525

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $670.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

