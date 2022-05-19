Oracle Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,543,615 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $589,858.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $100.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $547.2K 2.5K 888 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $486.0K 150 150 ORCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $90.00 $334.5K 311 150 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $82.50 $165.0K 150 317 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $75.00 $120.4K 1.3K 1.3K

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,319,177, the price of ORCL is down -1.77% at $67.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

