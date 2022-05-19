Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NOW

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $669,782 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $855,902.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $1040.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 127.86 with a total volume of 3,981.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $1040.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $670.00 $169.2K 8 8 NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $440.00 $130.2K 142 25 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $450.00 $95.5K 122 532 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $450.00 $90.5K 122 426 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $450.00 $86.8K 122 476

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,468,051, the price of NOW is up 4.33% at $430.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $670.

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $600

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $656.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

