10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $700.00 $39.6K 15.0K 64.6K M CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $46.2K 7.5K 11.2K BBWI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $31.5K 167 1.9K ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $656.0K 4.6K 1.5K BBIG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $4.00 $198.8K 240 1.2K LCID CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/27/22 $18.00 $42.6K 1.4K 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $2100.00 $42.8K 441 1.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $273.0K 5.3K 704 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/27/22 $108.00 $102.0K 14 411 RIVN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $27.00 $31.5K 786 190

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 15065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 7536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI BBWI, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $656.0K, with a price of $656.0 per contract. There were 4600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIG BBIG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1156 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $198.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $4280.0 per contract. There were 441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NCLH NCLH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $273.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $108.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $358.0 per contract. There were 786 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

