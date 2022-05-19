Broadcom Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $363,935 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $236,610.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $580.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $555.00 $142.5K 32 150 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $540.00 $109.4K 586 450 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $540.00 $51.5K 586 160 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $560.00 $43.0K 1.1K 10 AVGO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $550.00 $37.3K 195 30

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 291,575, the price of AVGO is down -3.82% at $548.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

