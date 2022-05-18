What Are Whales Doing With Sunrun

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 19 options trades for Sunrun RUN summing a total amount of $1,037,957.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 274,967.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $190.9K 1.5K 204 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $74.6K 10.7K 847 RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $73.0K 10.7K 1.8K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $73.0K 10.7K 1.6K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $71.4K 10.7K 1.0K

Where Is Sunrun Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,551,416, the price of RUN is up 1.96% at $22.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Sunrun:

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $52

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sunrun, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.