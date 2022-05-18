What Are Whales Doing With Monolithic Power Systems

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPWR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Monolithic Power Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $463,136, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $214,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $520.0 for Monolithic Power Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Monolithic Power Systems options trades today is 26.8 with a total volume of 537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Monolithic Power Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $520.00 $157.3K 3 50 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $320.00 $57.7K 3 27 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $330.00 $52.5K 6 76 MPWR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $320.00 $46.0K 3 60 MPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $41.5K 11 25

Where Is Monolithic Power Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 392,762, the price of MPWR is down -6.8% at $412.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Monolithic Power Systems:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $570.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

