Microsoft Whale Trades For May 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 152 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 96 are puts, for a total amount of $8,851,260 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $2,991,735.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $300.00 $223.6K 2.7K 44 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $315.00 $205.5K 611 32 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $320.00 $196.3K 1.4K 30 MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $130.00 $180.0K 2 511 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $290.00 $171.5K 5.1K 818

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,749,734, the price of MSFT is down -4.59% at $254.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

