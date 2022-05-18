10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $700.00 $26.0K 16.1K 60.4K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $2200.00 $178.2K 1.6K 7.6K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $50.0K 26.1K 5.1K TUP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $18.00 $1.6 million 2.9K 1.4K TPX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $27.0K 3 1.2K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $43.00 $34.9K 80 966 MGM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $71.7K 322 587 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $33.8K 28 413 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $456.0K 31 335 RL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $47.5K 262 254

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 16172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.2K, with a price of $5555.0 per contract. There were 1623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 26109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TUP TUP, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1446 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 2935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPX TPX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS KSS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 80 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 966 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGM MGM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 366 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT TGT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW LOW, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 156 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $456.0K, with a price of $1520.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RL RL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

