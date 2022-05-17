Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XOM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil XOM we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $218,772 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,133,751.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Exxon Mobil options trades today is 6404.81 with a total volume of 14,987.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Exxon Mobil's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $77.50 $165.9K 6.1K 670 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $95.1K 26.4K 891 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/27/22 $75.00 $91.5K 0 54 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $85.00 $91.4K 16.7K 287 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $88.7K 4.0K 303

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,686,117, the price of XOM is up 1.23% at $92.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $104.

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $100

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.