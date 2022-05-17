Looking At Bristol-Myers Squibb's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Looking at options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $186,355 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $702,387.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $85.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $167.8K 16.8K 1.0K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $158.5K 13.9K 165 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $151.8K 16.8K 642 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $54.0K 15.1K 120 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $50.5K 1.9K 2.7K

Where Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,872,998, the price of BMY is up 1.86% at $78.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Bristol-Myers Squibb:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.