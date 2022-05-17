10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $43.00 $28.4K 1.1K 5.8K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $44.6K 2.4K 2.5K GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $2300.00 $76.7K 714 415 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $47.5K 1.0K 359 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $135.00 $26.1K 1.8K 122 PARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $23.00 $88.5K 600 104 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $215.00 $49.7K 1.8K 58 MTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $97.50 $99.8K 92 46 GOOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $2350.00 $64.4K 187 27 AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $88.2K 338 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TWTR TWTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $142.0 per contract. There were 1163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 2406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.7K, with a price of $15340.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $2265.0 per contract. There were 1015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 1846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PARA PARA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB FB, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $2618.0 per contract. There were 1826 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTCH MTCH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.8K, with a price of $2170.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $2350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.4K, with a price of $12880.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMC AMC, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $8825.0 per contract. There were 338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.