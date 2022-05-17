What Are Whales Doing With Visa

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $775,958 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $320,731.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $280.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $260.00 $287.0K 168 50 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $107.9K 1 14 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $205.00 $74.8K 1.3K 53 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $74.8K 2.9K 31 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $210.00 $56.8K 613 33

Where Is Visa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,578,694, the price of V is up 2.15% at $202.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $263.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $279.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $284.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $239

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

