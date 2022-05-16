Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $873,137 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $528,475.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $260.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $135.00 $111.7K 239 135 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $76.0K 1.1K 53 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $72.9K 1.1K 101 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $64.7K 1.1K 95 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $240.00 $60.6K 46 10

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,787,337, the price of CRM is down -1.83% at $163.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

CICC downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $219

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $291.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

