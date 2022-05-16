This Is What Whales Are Betting On Tesla

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 1000 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 657 are puts, for a total amount of $41,008,351 and 343, calls, for a total amount of $55,244,647.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $2275.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $2275.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1850.00 $6.5M 77 5.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1600.00 $6.2M 10.8K 6.0K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $1850.00 $4.3M 77 6.9K TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1600.00 $4.1M 10.8K 7.1K TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $770.00 $231.1K 1.9K 3.9K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,008,665, the price of TSLA is down -4.58% at $734.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1260.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $395.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $960.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1291.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.