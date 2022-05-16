10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $175.00 $29.7K 3.0K 12.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $267.50 $45.7K 1.6K 2.2K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $50.6K 6.4K 2.2K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $190.00 $32.6K 7.5K 1.4K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $34.8K 17.6K 892 SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $130.00 $33.0K 1.0K 579 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $32.3K 2.8K 519 NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $63.00 $102.6K 71 419 ADSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/27/22 $190.00 $151.2K 34 369 ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $53.1K 2.2K 355

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $594.0 per contract. There were 3082 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.7K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 1622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 613 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 6438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ SQ, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $10873.0 per contract. There were 7501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 123 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 17657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNOW SNOW, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 13 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $2490.0 per contract. There were 2840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 519 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET NET, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $63.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK ADSK, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 27, 2022. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.2K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $3540.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

