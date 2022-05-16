This Is What Whales Are Betting On McKesson

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on McKesson MCK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for McKesson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $179,400, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $376,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $360.0 for McKesson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McKesson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McKesson's whale activity within a strike price range from $330.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

McKesson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $77.0K 9 169 MCK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $67.7K 313 22 MCK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $66.0K 170 50 MCK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $65.5K 170 25 MCK PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $330.00 $44.0K 62 22

Where Is McKesson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 219,449, the price of MCK is up 1.35% at $328.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On McKesson:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McKesson, which currently sits at a price target of $377.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McKesson, which currently sits at a price target of $361.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on McKesson, which currently sits at a price target of $331.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

