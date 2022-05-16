Suncor Energy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Suncor Energy.

Looking at options history for Suncor Energy SU we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,161,143 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $597,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $55.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Suncor Energy options trades today is 986.54 with a total volume of 11,259.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Suncor Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $782.1K 340 798 SU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $351.6K 8.0K 3.8K SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $40.50 $68.9K 0 197 SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $67.0K 128 85 SU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $43.00 $60.7K 0 88

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,137,687, the price of SU is up 2.2% at $37.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

