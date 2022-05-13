10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $770.00 $43.3K 1.3K 36.4K BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $85.2K 6 3.9K GM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $44.00 $113.4K 5.3K 3.7K PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $2.0 million 2.6K 2.5K CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $35.00 $95.0K 8.2K 2.2K AMZN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $2200.00 $46.7K 965 1.3K RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $357.4K 202 458 CROX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $50.00 $136.0K 4 200 RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $40.8K 946 199 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $48.0K 1.5K 136

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $770.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36452 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 4 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $21324.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.4K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 5358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3766 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.0 million, with a price of $825.0 per contract. There were 2677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 8269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $4665.0 per contract. There were 965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 458 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $357.4K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX CROX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 217 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 616 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 199 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU LULU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $5340.0 per contract. There were 1526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

