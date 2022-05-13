What Are Whales Doing With Splunk

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Splunk.

Looking at options history for Splunk SPLK we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $603,392 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $356,721.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $150.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $105.00 $227.7K 1.4K 295 SPLK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $95.00 $221.6K 1.4K 307 SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $115.00 $82.8K 6.7K 0 SPLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $73.0K 1.9K 63 SPLK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $115.00 $68.2K 6.7K 104

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,350,342, the price of SPLK is up 7.96% at $101.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

