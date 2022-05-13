Walt Disney Whale Trades For May 13

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 70 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,936,029 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,202,609.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $200.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $355.0K 4.3K 1.0K DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $175.00 $271.8K 12 40 DIS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $105.00 $258.0K 1.4K 225 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $205.0K 2.8K 1.0K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $189.0K 271 256

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,942,730, the price of DIS is up 3.02% at $107.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $176.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $153.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

