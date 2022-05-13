Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NFLX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,336,779 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,062,143.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $500.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $210.00 $503.5K 239 100 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $180.00 $251.1K 1.9K 100 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $175.00 $232.1K 818 76 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $260.00 $219.6K 1.1K 25 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $200.00 $204.0K 216 154

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,443,395, the price of NFLX is up 3.3% at $180.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.