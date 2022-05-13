Looking At Snap's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $464,560 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $581,864.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $160.0K 9.3K 402 SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $25.00 $135.5K 4.5K 501 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $133.5K 14.2K 1.5K SNAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/01/22 $31.00 $91.9K 0 125 SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $25.00 $86.2K 14.2K 1.6K

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,477,679, the price of SNAP is up 5.75% at $24.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $49

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.