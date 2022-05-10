QQQ
10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Tuesday: Apple, Tesla And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

Using data sourced in Benzinga Pro, we can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session.

Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Midpoint Ask Volume
AAPL 154.12 Put 150.00 3 1.44 1.44 1.45 46,193
AAPL 154.12 Call 160.00 3 0.67 0.68 0.68 46,052
AAPL 154.12 Call 157.50 3 1.35 1.36 1.37 31,289
AAPL 154.12 Call 155.00 3 2.47 2.48 2.49 25,540
AAPL 154.12 Put 155.00 3 3.35 3.38 3.40 23,967
AMD 86.70 Call 90.00 3 1.50 1.51 1.52 21,454
AAPL 154.12 Put 152.50 3 2.25 2.26 2.28 19,603
NVDA 174.34 Call 185.00 3 2.00 2.01 2.03 18,495
NVDA 174.34 Call 180.00 3 3.40 3.45 3.50 17,309
TSLA 793.90 Put 750.00 3 12.70 12.75 12.80 17,199

 

