This Is What Whales Are Betting On IDEXX Laboratories

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IDEXX Laboratories IDXX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IDXX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for IDEXX Laboratories.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,100,814, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $34,545.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $460.0 for IDEXX Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IDEXX Laboratories options trades today is 103.6 with a total volume of 1,361.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IDEXX Laboratories's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

IDEXX Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IDXX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $460.00 $306.6K 343 250 IDXX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $460.00 $156.0K 343 155 IDXX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $135.7K 3 31 IDXX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $380.00 $125.1K 166 275 IDXX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $460.00 $62.5K 343 6

Where Is IDEXX Laboratories Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 786,074, the price of IDXX is down -5.74% at $345.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On IDEXX Laboratories:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $470

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on IDEXX Laboratories, which currently sits at a price target of $603.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.