MercadoLibre Whale Trades For May 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 99 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 67 are puts, for a total amount of $5,188,750, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $1,392,018.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $1830.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $460.0 to $1830.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $920.00 $396.9K 136 35 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $1200.00 $127.2K 48 0 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/13/22 $880.00 $105.4K 54 33 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $900.00 $99.2K 24 20 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/13/22 $880.00 $95.8K 54 13

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 851,088, the price of MELI is down -15.0% at $788.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1450.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1500.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $1440.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

