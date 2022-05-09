This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $680,270, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $458,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $105.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 660.11 with a total volume of 1,989.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $358.8K 372 379 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $88.5K 156 301 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $85.0K 1.3K 50 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $80.0K 1.3K 25 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $67.1K 338 16

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,830,032, the price of TTD is down -10.04% at $44.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

