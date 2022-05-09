Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $651,690 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $209,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $215.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $215.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $150.00 $208.5K 565 100 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $180.00 $103.0K 1.4K 35 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $160.00 $75.0K 53 1 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/03/22 $175.00 $63.1K 175 25 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $63.0K 257 31

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 882,689, the price of CRWD is down -5.35% at $156.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $285

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

