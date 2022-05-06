This Is What Whales Are Betting On Starbucks

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,790 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $272,284.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $74.0 to $80.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 4407.67 with a total volume of 9,776.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $74.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/13/22 $74.00 $73.6K 548 52 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $80.00 $49.0K 7.9K 0 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $43.3K 1.6K 3.4K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $39.6K 10.0K 115 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $35.6K 1.6K 433

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,269,768, the price of SBUX is down -2.15% at $75.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.