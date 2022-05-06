Google Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 163 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 58 are puts, for a total amount of $3,971,091 and 105, calls, for a total amount of $15,525,208.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1360.0 to $4000.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 280.59 with a total volume of 14,416.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $1360.0 to $4000.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2350.00 $1.0M 84 100 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $2400.00 $826.2K 395 196 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $2600.00 $791.5K 448 276 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $2400.00 $698.7K 395 254 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2300.00 $321.7K 212 25

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 953,925, the price of GOOGL is down -0.22% at $2325.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $4118.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3400.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3450.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3600.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

