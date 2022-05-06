Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPST

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $718,478 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $240,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $100.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 964.07 with a total volume of 6,038.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/06/22 $81.00 $93.1K 774 840 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/13/22 $70.00 $91.2K 824 250 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $84.4K 368 52 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $69.7K 1.4K 214 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/06/22 $80.00 $68.5K 847 41

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,701,104, the price of UPST is down -5.86% at $83.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

FBN Securities downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $88.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.