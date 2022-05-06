Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 1043 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN .

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

Amazon.com AMZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,263.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,263.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%. Home Depot HD stock hit $289.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.

stock hit $289.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%. Walt Disney DIS shares made a new 52-week low of $108.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $108.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day. Adobe ADBE stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $382.98.

stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $382.98. Salesforce CRM shares set a new yearly low of $165.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $165.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session. S&P Global SPGI stock hit $337.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.

stock hit $337.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%. SAP SAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $95.64 and moving down 2.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $95.64 and moving down 2.46%. Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $83.12. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $83.12. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. PayPal Holdings PYPL stock drifted down 2.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.94.

stock drifted down 2.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.94. HDFC Bank HDB shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53, drifting down 2.08%.

shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53, drifting down 2.08%. ServiceNow NOW stock drifted down 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $438.19.

stock drifted down 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $438.19. ABB ABB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.72 and moving down 1.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.72 and moving down 1.52%. Uber Technologies UBER shares fell to $24.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $24.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Atlassian Corporation TEAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $193.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $193.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%. Snowflake SNOW shares made a new 52-week low of $151.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $151.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day. Workday WDAY shares hit a yearly low of $185.56. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $185.56. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.76 and moving down 4.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.76 and moving down 4.29%. Sea SE shares moved down 5.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.40, drifting down 5.76%.

shares moved down 5.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.40, drifting down 5.76%. VMware VMW shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.64 on Friday morning, moving down 2.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.64 on Friday morning, moving down 2.86%. Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $240.03. The stock was down 12.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $240.03. The stock was down 12.9% for the day. Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day. Parker Hannifin PH shares set a new yearly low of $260.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $260.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. Electronic Arts EA stock hit a new 52-week low of $116.61. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $116.61. The stock was down 1.5% on the session. MSCI MSCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $395.01 and moving down 2.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $395.01 and moving down 2.29%. IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock set a new 52-week low of $358.18 on Friday, moving down 4.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $358.18 on Friday, moving down 4.75%. Zoom Video Comms ZM stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $94.01.

stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $94.01. SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $467.16.

stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $467.16. AMETEK AME shares hit a yearly low of $118.94. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $118.94. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $47.03. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $47.03. The stock was up 2.31% for the day. Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $28.71. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.71. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. DoorDash DASH shares made a new 52-week low of $63.11 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $63.11 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted up 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $210.21.

stock drifted up 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $210.21. Nasdaq NDAQ shares set a new yearly low of $151.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $151.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. D.R. Horton DHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.85. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.85. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Nu Holdings NU stock hit a yearly low of $5.02. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.02. The stock was down 1.94% for the day. Coinbase Global COIN shares set a new 52-week low of $100.25. The stock traded down 5.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $100.25. The stock traded down 5.02%. Cloudflare NET stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.91.

stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.91. Coupang CPNG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Friday, moving up 6.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Friday, moving up 6.21%. Expedia Group EXPE stock set a new 52-week low of $131.43 on Friday, moving down 1.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $131.43 on Friday, moving down 1.79%. Twilio TWLO shares were down 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.50.

shares were down 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.50. Unity Software U shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.75.

shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.75. Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $333.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $333.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand IR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.09. The stock traded down 1.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.09. The stock traded down 1.91%. HubSpot HUBS stock hit $325.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.88%.

stock hit $325.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.88%. Splunk SPLK shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.30.

shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.30. Roblox RBLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.33 and moving down 3.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.33 and moving down 3.82%. Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $338.80 on Friday, moving down 1.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $338.80 on Friday, moving down 1.35%. Okta OKTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.05 on Friday morning, moving down 5.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.05 on Friday morning, moving down 5.08%. Trimble TRMB shares set a new yearly low of $59.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $59.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session. SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $61.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%.

shares fell to $61.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%. Pool POOL shares made a new 52-week low of $380.39 on Friday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $380.39 on Friday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day. Akamai Technologies AKAM stock set a new 52-week low of $95.38 on Friday, moving down 1.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $95.38 on Friday, moving down 1.56%. Tyler Technologies TYL shares fell to $362.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.

shares fell to $362.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%. Bill.com Holdings BILL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.54%. Caesars Entertainment CZR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.30 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.30 and moving down 2.07%. Domino's Pizza DPZ stock set a new 52-week low of $335.39 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $335.39 on Friday, moving up 0.56%. NICE NICE shares made a new 52-week low of $188.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $188.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Chewy CHWY shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.83%. Qorvo QRVO shares fell to $104.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $104.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. Etsy ETSY shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.11.

shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.11. Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.25 and moving down 0.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.25 and moving down 0.93%. Qualtrics International XM shares fell to $17.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.

shares fell to $17.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%. Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.38. Shares traded down 1.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.38. Shares traded down 1.51%. Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.69. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.69. The stock was up 1.68% on the session. News NWS shares made a new 52-week low of $16.57 on Friday. The stock was down 12.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.57 on Friday. The stock was down 12.51% for the day. Zillow Gr Z stock drifted down 0.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.45.

stock drifted down 0.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.45. Cognex CGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $54.89. Shares traded down 6.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $54.89. Shares traded down 6.93%. Zillow Gr ZG shares hit a yearly low of $33.26. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $33.26. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. UiPath PATH shares made a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day. A.O. Smith AOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.66. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.66. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares fell to $12.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.5%.

shares fell to $12.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.5%. Invesco IVZ shares moved down 1.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.14, drifting down 1.54%.

shares moved down 1.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.14, drifting down 1.54%. Toro TTC shares set a new yearly low of $78.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $78.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session. Pentair PNR shares moved down 1.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.31, drifting down 1.71%.

shares moved down 1.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.31, drifting down 1.71%. Five Below FIVE stock drifted down 2.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.41.

stock drifted down 2.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.41. Globant GLOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $190.00 and moving down 3.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $190.00 and moving down 3.8%. Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares made a new 52-week low of $73.38 on Friday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $73.38 on Friday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day. Tapestry TPR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60. The stock traded down 2.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60. The stock traded down 2.99%. Wynn Resorts WYNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%. Manhattan Associates MANH stock hit a new 52-week low of $120.79. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $120.79. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Lennox International LII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $206.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $206.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.24. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.24. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. SentinelOne S stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.46. Shares traded down 7.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.46. Shares traded down 7.1%. Lyft LYFT shares moved down 5.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.59, drifting down 5.63%.

shares moved down 5.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.59, drifting down 5.63%. IAC/InterActive IAC stock hit a yearly low of $77.82. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $77.82. The stock was down 2.75% for the day. Wayfair W stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $56.23 and moving up 0.85%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $56.23 and moving up 0.85%. Vornado Realty VNO shares fell to $36.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.

shares fell to $36.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%. Ralph Lauren RL shares fell to $95.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%.

shares fell to $95.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%. Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit $94.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.

stock hit $94.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%. Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving down 5.66%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving down 5.66%. Confluent CFLT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock traded down 13.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock traded down 13.24%. Procore Technologies PCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $47.39 on Friday, moving down 3.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $47.39 on Friday, moving down 3.26%. Avalara AVLR shares were up 8.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.96.

shares were up 8.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.96. Capri Holdings CPRI stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.77.

stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.77. Cemex CX shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Coty COTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 and moving down 0.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 and moving down 0.94%. DLocal DLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Friday morning, moving down 6.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Friday morning, moving down 6.39%. Penn National Gaming PENN shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.56%. Samsara IOT shares moved down 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting down 1.92%.

shares moved down 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting down 1.92%. Bausch Health Companies BHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.86. Shares traded down 3.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.86. Shares traded down 3.4%. SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock drifted down 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.11.

stock drifted down 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.11. TELUS Intl TIXT stock hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was up 3.75% for the day. New York Times NYT shares set a new yearly low of $33.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Pegasystems PEGA shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.57.

shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.57. Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 2.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.72.

stock drifted down 2.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.72. 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.32.

stock drifted down 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.32. Spirit Realty Cap SRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.86 and moving down 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.86 and moving down 0.3%. Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.76 and moving down 1.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.76 and moving down 1.48%. Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares hit a yearly low of $16.95. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.95. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR shares set a new yearly low of $18.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. FirstService FSV shares made a new 52-week low of $118.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $118.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Azenta AZTA shares hit a yearly low of $69.52. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $69.52. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit $14.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%.

stock hit $14.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%. Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.68. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.68. The stock was down 2.74% on the session. Under Armour UAA stock hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.23%.

stock hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.23%. Carvana CVNA stock hit a yearly low of $40.76. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.76. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. Integra Lifesciences IART stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.28.

stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.28. Asana ASAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.54. Shares traded down 2.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.54. Shares traded down 2.84%. Descartes Systems Gr DSGX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $56.58. Shares traded down 1.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $56.58. Shares traded down 1.04%. Grupo Televisa TV shares made a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Friday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Friday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares were down 4.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.75.

shares were down 4.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.75. Columbia Sportswear COLM shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.28 on Friday morning, moving down 3.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.28 on Friday morning, moving down 3.13%. Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 24.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 24.19% on the session. Primerica PRI shares set a new yearly low of $117.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $117.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session. PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session. Marqeta MQ shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.84.

shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.84. Natura &Co Holding NTCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. Alight ALIT shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.63% on the session. Blackstone Secured BXSL shares made a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. Perrigo PRGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%. Rapid7 RPD shares moved down 4.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.58, drifting down 4.61%.

shares moved down 4.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.58, drifting down 4.61%. Hanesbrands HBI shares made a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day. New York Community NYCB shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.

shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10. Mister Car Wash MCW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.30 on Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.30 on Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit a yearly low of $58.88. The stock was down 9.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $58.88. The stock was down 9.56% for the day. Wix.com WIX stock hit a yearly low of $68.36. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $68.36. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. Altair Engineering ALTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.27%. YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $45.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. Maximus MMS stock hit a yearly low of $65.94. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.94. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Evotec EVO stock set a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Friday, moving down 3.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Friday, moving down 3.44%. APi Gr APG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 and moving up 1.45%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 and moving up 1.45%. Guardant Health GH stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.33. The stock was down 21.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.33. The stock was down 21.24% on the session. Wendy's WEN shares set a new yearly low of $18.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session. Ziff Davis ZD stock hit $83.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.

stock hit $83.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.93.

shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.93. DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday, moving up 5.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday, moving up 5.37%. TFS Financial TFSL shares set a new 52-week low of $14.02. The stock traded down 5.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.02. The stock traded down 5.66%. PacWest Banc PACW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%. Armstrong World Indus AWI shares hit a yearly low of $81.94. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $81.94. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Amedisys AMED shares hit a yearly low of $115.24. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $115.24. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Balchem BCPC shares set a new yearly low of $118.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $118.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Crocs CROX stock hit a yearly low of $59.57. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.57. The stock was down 4.85% for the day. Innovative Industrial IIPR shares made a new 52-week low of $133.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $133.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Teradata TDC shares moved down 9.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.21, drifting down 9.81%.

shares moved down 9.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.21, drifting down 9.81%. Callaway Golf ELY stock set a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Friday, moving down 2.89%. Lancaster Colony LANC shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $132.49, drifting down 3.47%.

shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $132.49, drifting down 3.47%. Farfetch FTCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%. BlackLine BL shares moved up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.60, drifting up 0.81%.

shares moved up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.60, drifting up 0.81%. Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares made a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Friday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Friday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day. LivaNova LIVN shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.36.

shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.36. Appian APPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.18 and moving up 2.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.18 and moving up 2.61%. Conmed CNMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Friday morning, moving down 3.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Friday morning, moving down 3.6%. JetBlue Airways JBLU shares hit a yearly low of $10.52. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.52. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Fox Factory Holding FOXF shares moved down 2.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.21, drifting down 2.91%.

shares moved down 2.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.21, drifting down 2.91%. LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.5%. Global E Online GLBE stock drifted down 3.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.85.

stock drifted down 3.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.85. Jamf Holding JAMF stock hit a yearly low of $27.42. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $27.42. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. BlackBerry BB shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Broadstone Net Lease BNL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.41.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.41. Summit Materials SUM shares hit a yearly low of $26.41. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.41. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. Kornit Digital KRNT stock drifted down 1.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.00.

stock drifted down 1.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.00. AZEK Co AZEK shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.02.

shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.02. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%. Carter's CRI shares hit a yearly low of $78.54. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $78.54. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.

shares fell to $13.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%. Abcam ABCM stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Friday, moving down 3.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Friday, moving down 3.4%. Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving up 7.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving up 7.83%. Nomad Foods NOMD shares made a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Papa John's International PZZA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%. TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new 52-week low of $64.79. The stock traded down 1.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.79. The stock traded down 1.92%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.26. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.26. The stock was down 2.14% on the session. Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05.

shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05. Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.41%. Freshpet FRPT stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.78.

stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.78. Essential Props Realty EPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $22.40. The stock traded down 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.40. The stock traded down 0.74%. Ambarella AMBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%. Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares made a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Alarm.com Holdings ALRM shares fell to $56.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.

shares fell to $56.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%. Cvent Holding CVT stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.47%.

stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.47%. Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $51.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.

shares fell to $51.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%. Sonos SONO shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.34.

shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.34. California Water Service CWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.92. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.92. The stock was down 0.27% on the session. EnerSys ENS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $64.18. Shares traded down 0.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $64.18. Shares traded down 0.22%. Q2 Holdings QTWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.55. Shares traded down 0.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.55. Shares traded down 0.3%. CommVault Systems CVLT shares hit a yearly low of $58.22. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $58.22. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. Trupanion TRUP shares hit a yearly low of $61.09. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $61.09. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares fell to $33.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.

shares fell to $33.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%. TaskUs TASK shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.55 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.55 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%. Hamilton Lane HLNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.2%. Arvinas ARVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%. Fate Therapeutics FATE stock set a new 52-week low of $24.44 on Friday, moving down 5.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.44 on Friday, moving down 5.98%. Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.98%. Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares made a new 52-week low of $36.72 on Friday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $36.72 on Friday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day. Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new yearly low of $65.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $65.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Tilray TLRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday morning, moving down 0.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday morning, moving down 0.82%. Calamos Strategic Total CSQ shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.92, drifting down 1.11%.

shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.92, drifting down 1.11%. Ballard Power Systems BLDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.59 and moving down 4.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.59 and moving down 4.43%. J&J Snack Foods JJSF stock hit a yearly low of $123.16. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $123.16. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $25.43 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.43 on Friday, moving down 2.28%. Central Garden & Pet CENT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $42.11. Shares traded down 2.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $42.11. Shares traded down 2.91%. MillerKnoll MLKN stock hit $30.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.

stock hit $30.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%. Compass COMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock was down 0.64% on the session. Constellium CSTM shares hit a yearly low of $15.26. The stock was up 2.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.26. The stock was up 2.61% on the session. AtriCure ATRC shares fell to $47.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.

shares fell to $47.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%. Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock drifted down 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56.

stock drifted down 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56. Frontdoor FTDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.04. Shares traded down 12.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.04. Shares traded down 12.07%. Angi ANGI stock hit $4.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.

stock hit $4.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%. SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.76.

shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.76. Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.97. Shares traded down 0.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.97. Shares traded down 0.63%. JFrog FROG shares set a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock traded down 2.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock traded down 2.42%. Covetrus CVET shares moved up 5.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting up 5.4%.

shares moved up 5.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting up 5.4%. Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.18. Shares traded down 5.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.18. Shares traded down 5.14%. InMode INMD shares hit a yearly low of $22.89. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.89. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. TPG TPG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Friday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Friday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day. Liberty Latin America LILA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.51. Shares traded down 0.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.51. Shares traded down 0.06%. Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock traded up 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock traded up 0.4%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $27.79 on Friday, moving down 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.79 on Friday, moving down 0.18%. Novagold Resources NG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.71, drifting down 1.08%.

shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.71, drifting down 1.08%. Live Oak Bancshares LOB shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.48%. TechTarget TTGT shares fell to $60.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%.

shares fell to $60.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%. Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Cannae Holdings CNNE shares made a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. BlackRock Science BSTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock set a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Friday, moving up 0.23%. Integral Ad Science IAS stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.51% for the day. Amicus Therapeutics FOLD shares were down 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.31.

shares were down 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.31. HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.43.

shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.43. Nevro NVRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.78%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.78%. Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 4.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 4.92%. OPKO Health OPK shares fell to $2.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%.

shares fell to $2.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%. Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.36. Shares traded down 8.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.36. Shares traded down 8.07%. Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.2%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.09. Shares traded down 2.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.09. Shares traded down 2.94%. Paymentus Holdings PAY shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. AdaptHealth AHCO shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30. Schrodinger SDGR shares made a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day. Olo OLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. CSW Industrials CSWI stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Core Scientific CORZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.83. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.83. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.45.

shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.45. Fastly FSLY stock drifted down 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.64.

stock drifted down 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.64. Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares made a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. NMI Holdings NMIH stock set a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Friday, moving down 0.05%. Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit $49.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.

stock hit $49.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%. ESCO Technologies ESE stock hit a yearly low of $60.96. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $60.96. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved down 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84, drifting down 1.3%.

shares moved down 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84, drifting down 1.3%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51.

shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51. Everi Holdings EVRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.29. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.29. Shares traded down 0.24%. Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares fell to $12.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%.

shares fell to $12.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.69.

shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.69. Corsair Gaming CRSR stock drifted up 4.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.12.

stock drifted up 4.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.12. Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 3.97% for the day. Wolverine World Wide WWW shares moved down 1.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.39, drifting down 1.77%.

shares moved down 1.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.39, drifting down 1.77%. BlackRock ESG ECAT shares moved up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.33, drifting up 0.14%.

shares moved up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.33, drifting up 0.14%. 3D Sys DDD shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.93.

shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.93. Matterport MTTR shares fell to $4.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.

shares fell to $4.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%. Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.65. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.65. The stock was down 6.7% on the session. Zuora ZUO stock hit $10.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.

stock hit $10.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%. Microvast Holdings MVST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock traded down 2.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock traded down 2.27%. CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $25.78 and moving down 14.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $25.78 and moving down 14.53%. Qurate Retail QRTEA stock hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 12.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 12.88% for the day. Perimeter Solutions PRM shares were down 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.39.

shares were down 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.39. AMC Networks AMCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%. Pacific Biosciences PACB shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock set a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday, moving down 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday, moving down 0.56%. Proterra PTRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving down 3.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving down 3.38%. SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 3.56% on the session. Infinera INFN shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 2.69%.

shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 2.69%. Domo DOMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.94%. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock traded down 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock traded down 0.63%. Vericel VCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.12. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.12. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. Arrival ARVL shares moved up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 1.5%.

shares moved up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 1.5%. 23andMe Holding ME stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.06%. IonQ IONQ shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Dave DAVE shares moved down 5.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.23, drifting down 5.97%.

shares moved down 5.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.23, drifting down 5.97%. Meta Financial Group CASH shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Friday morning, moving down 1.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Friday morning, moving down 1.21%. BlackRock Science BST stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.25. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.25. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. NeoGenomics NEO shares fell to $9.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

shares fell to $9.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Virtus Dividend NFJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.61. Shares traded down 0.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.61. Shares traded down 0.93%. Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares moved down 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50, drifting down 1.74%.

shares moved down 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50, drifting down 1.74%. Repay Hldgs RPAY stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday, moving down 2.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday, moving down 2.87%. Exscientia EXAI shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04.

shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04. First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares hit a yearly low of $19.32. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.32. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Radware RDWR shares made a new 52-week low of $25.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Riot Blockchain RIOT shares moved down 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 1.86%.

shares moved down 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 1.86%. Bancorp TBBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.92%. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.57% on the session. Service Properties Trust SVC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Friday, moving up 1.16%. Lion Electric LEV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday, moving down 0.17%. SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.69% for the day. GoPro GPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday. The stock was down 17.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday. The stock was down 17.49% for the day. Tennant TNC shares set a new yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session. ContextLogic WISH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 0.59%. Heska HSKA shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.39%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.39%. COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA stock hit $19.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.

stock hit $19.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%. Amyris AMRS shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18.

shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18. Clean Energy Fuels CLNE shares moved down 17.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting down 17.09%.

shares moved down 17.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting down 17.09%. Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 6.26% on the session. Utz Brands UTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded up 0.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded up 0.22%. Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session. 8x8 EGHT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.51 and moving down 0.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.51 and moving down 0.5%. BridgeBio Pharma BBIO stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 5.73% for the day. Noah Holdings NOAH shares set a new yearly low of $16.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Sumo Logic SUMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving 0.0% (flat). Rocket Companies RKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.42%. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares set a new yearly low of $18.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Friday, moving down 7.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Friday, moving down 7.44%. Vtex VTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 and moving up 1.52%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 and moving up 1.52%. Phreesia PHR shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.13 on Friday morning, moving up 3.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.13 on Friday morning, moving up 3.36%. LumiraDx LMDX shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.

shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89. Alkami Technology ALKT stock hit $10.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.

stock hit $10.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%. Accel Entertainment ACEL shares fell to $10.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%.

shares fell to $10.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%. I-MAB IMAB shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 7.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 7.5%. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded down 4.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded down 4.35%. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.09%. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.89%. Hyzon Motors HYZN shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.56%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.56%. Gen American Invts Co GAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.96. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.96. The stock was up 0.47% on the session. NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM shares made a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS shares set a new yearly low of $17.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session. Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.15 and moving down 2.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.15 and moving down 2.1%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares hit a yearly low of $8.62. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.62. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $40.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock hit $10.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.25%.

stock hit $10.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.25%. Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.84. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.84. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Altus Power AMPS shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. PAR Technology PAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%. Erasca ERAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock traded down 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock traded down 1.36%. Big Lots BIG shares made a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. AvePoint AVPT shares hit a yearly low of $4.58. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.58. The stock was up 1.26% on the session. Tremor Intl TRMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.96. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.96. The stock was down 0.22% on the session. Similarweb SMWB stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 3.46% for the day. SmartRent SMRT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Friday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Friday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.

shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99. Instil Bio TIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.31. Shares traded down 3.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.31. Shares traded down 3.2%. Shyft Group SHYF shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.44.

shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.44. Unisys UIS shares hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Myovant Sciences MYOV shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was up 0.33% on the session. ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%. Skillz SKLZ shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93.

shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93. FibroGen FGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving up 1.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving up 1.57%. Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.78. Shares traded up 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.78. Shares traded up 0.15%. Skillsoft SKIL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Gorman-Rupp GRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $30.66 and moving down 2.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $30.66 and moving down 2.33%. Riskified RSKD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Avid Bioservices CDMO stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 1.61%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $8.98. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.98. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Codexis CDXS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday, moving up 0.94%. Forestar Group FOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.36. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.36. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Blink Charging BLNK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 1.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 1.25%. Orion Office REIT ONL shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Genius Sports GENI shares moved down 4.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 4.81%.

shares moved down 4.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 4.81%. F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.48 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.48 on Friday, moving down 2.31%. Sonder Holdings SOND shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday morning, moving down 3.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday morning, moving down 3.69%. Replimune Group REPL shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Cars.com CARS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.76. The stock traded down 5.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.76. The stock traded down 5.44%. Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving up 0.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving up 0.63%. Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting up 1.76%.

shares moved up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting up 1.76%. Avidity Biosciences RNA stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday, moving down 2.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday, moving down 2.52%. Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.65. Shares traded down 2.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.65. Shares traded down 2.5%. Jumia Technologies JMIA stock hit $6.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.

stock hit $6.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%. Anavex Life Sciences AVXL shares fell to $8.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

shares fell to $8.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%. trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.76. Shares traded down 2.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.76. Shares traded down 2.88%. Tattooed Chef TTCF shares fell to $7.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.

shares fell to $7.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%. Verve Therapeutics VERV shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.69%.

shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.69%. PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.22 and moving down 0.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.22 and moving down 0.36%. AllianzGI Artificial AIO stock hit $18.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.

stock hit $18.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%. FuboTV FUBO shares fell to $2.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.9%.

shares fell to $2.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.9%. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock drifted down 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67.

stock drifted down 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67. Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%. Velo3D VLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.17 and moving up 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.17 and moving up 0.3%. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares hit a yearly low of $20.94. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $20.94. The stock was up 0.45% on the session. Butterfly Network BFLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 3.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 3.17%. Cardiovascular Systems CSII shares set a new 52-week low of $14.70. The stock traded down 3.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.70. The stock traded down 3.57%. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87.

stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87. Senseonics Holdings SENS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday, moving down 2.26%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.00.

shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.00. HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day. ZimVie ZIMV shares made a new 52-week low of $21.23 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.23 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day. Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.75%. Century Therapeutics IPSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 8.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 8.16% on the session. Invesco Municipal VKQ shares set a new 52-week low of $10.19. The stock traded up 1.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.19. The stock traded up 1.07%. Viad VVI shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session. Inogen INGN stock hit a yearly low of $23.04. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.04. The stock was up 3.4% for the day. HilleVax HLVX shares set a new 52-week low of $16.24. The stock traded down 4.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.24. The stock traded down 4.28%. Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.64 and moving down 0.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.64 and moving down 0.7%. AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Friday, moving up 0.15%. Nerdwallet NRDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.63. Shares traded down 13.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.63. Shares traded down 13.76%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.24. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.24. Shares traded up 0.92%. Orthofix Medical OFIX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.44 on Friday, moving down 9.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.44 on Friday, moving down 9.65%. Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 2.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 2.69%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares moved down 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 0.19%.

shares moved down 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 0.19%. Calavo Growers CVGW shares hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 4.57% for the day. Tucows TCX shares moved down 6.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.47, drifting down 6.16%.

shares moved down 6.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.47, drifting down 6.16%. American Software AMSWA stock hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving up 1.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving up 1.84%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock traded up 1.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock traded up 1.23%. Amarin Corp AMRN shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25.

shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25. Affimed AFMD shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53.

shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock hit $2.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.

stock hit $2.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%. PetIQ PETQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%. BioLife Solns BLFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.02 and moving down 0.72%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.02 and moving down 0.72%. MaxCyte MXCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%. Babylon Holdings BBLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.88%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.12.

shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.12. The RealReal REAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%. DoubleDown Interactive DDI shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.09, drifting down 4.5%.

shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.09, drifting down 4.5%. PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock hit a yearly low of $12.47. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.47. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Telos TLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.67.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.67. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 6.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 6.04%. Amylyx Pharma AMLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 5.6% for the day. Surmodics SRDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%. OptimizeRx OPRX stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.99.

stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.99. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock drifted up 1.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70.

stock drifted up 1.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70. ViewRay VRAY stock drifted up 6.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.

stock drifted up 6.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42. Liquidity Services LQDT stock drifted down 7.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.12.

stock drifted down 7.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.12. Templeton Global Income GIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded up 0.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded up 0.18%. Mesoblast MESO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Absci ABSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.62 and moving down 4.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.62 and moving down 4.4%. Agenus AGEN shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session. Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Lands' End LE shares set a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock traded down 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock traded down 0.36%. Mitek Systems MITK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.08%. EHang Holdings EH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Friday, moving down 4.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Friday, moving down 4.42%. Weber WEBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.25%. Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares hit a yearly low of $22.55. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.55. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Latch LTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday, moving down 1.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday, moving down 1.1%. Allspring Income EAD stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35. Manitowoc Co MTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%. Bionano Genomics BNGO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 8.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 8.63%. PetMed Express PETS stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 4.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 4.2%. Cara Therapeutics CARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.05. Shares traded down 2.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.05. Shares traded down 2.96%. Bird Glb BRDS stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.

stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48. Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock drifted down 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27.

stock drifted down 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27. REE Automotive REE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock was down 1.84% on the session. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday morning, moving down 4.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday morning, moving down 4.71%. Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock hit $12.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.08%.

stock hit $12.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.08%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. China Yuchai Intl CYD shares hit a yearly low of $10.13. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.13. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. MoneyLion ML stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.

stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. First Trust High Income FSD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.30 and moving down 0.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.30 and moving down 0.24%. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 5.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 5.57%. Virtus AllianzGI NCV shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.53. Shares traded down 5.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.53. Shares traded down 5.76%. PLBY Group PLBY shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day. Solo Brands DTC shares moved down 3.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 3.95%.

shares moved down 3.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 3.95%. loanDepot LDI shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.

shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%. Cambium Networks CMBM shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday. The stock was down 11.25% for the day. Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock set a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Friday, moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Friday, moving down 4.11%. RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Friday, moving down 4.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Friday, moving down 4.05%. Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%. Porch Group PRCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. DWS Municipal IT KTF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving up 1.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving up 1.61%. Sophia Genetics SOPH shares made a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Friday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Friday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day. Circor International CIR stock hit a yearly low of $17.70. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.70. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. GrowGeneration GRWG stock drifted down 1.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.

stock drifted down 1.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71. Compass Pathways CMPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.94 and moving down 3.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.94 and moving down 3.4%. Yatsen Holding YSG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Friday, moving down 3.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Friday, moving down 3.76%. Saba Capital Income BRW shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.47%. Veritone VERI stock hit $9.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.

stock hit $9.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%. Argo Blockchain ARBK shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15.

shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15. Willdan Group WLDN shares set a new 52-week low of $25.32. The stock traded down 4.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.32. The stock traded down 4.41%. Universal Electronics UEIC shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.01.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.01. Honest Co HNST stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Friday, moving down 2.89%. Silence Therapeutics SLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%. Endo International ENDP stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 29.21%.

stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 29.21%. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.75.

shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.75. Ideanomics IDEX shares moved down 3.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 3.64%.

shares moved down 3.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 3.64%. Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.98. The stock traded up 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.98. The stock traded up 1.25%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.79 and moving down 9.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.79 and moving down 9.2%. Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Friday morning, moving down 0.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Friday morning, moving down 0.37%. Arteris AIP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day. RiverNorth Managed RMM shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Purple Innovation PRPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 5.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 5.22%. Anika Therapeutics ANIK shares hit a yearly low of $19.95. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.95. The stock was up 2.77% on the session. Miller Industries MLR stock set a new 52-week low of $26.11 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.11 on Friday, moving down 0.64%. 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Macrogenics MGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.70. Shares traded down 6.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.70. Shares traded down 6.27%. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $12.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.

stock hit $12.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%. MFS Charter Income MCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.59. Shares traded up 0.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.59. Shares traded up 0.01%. Barings Global Short BGH stock set a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Friday, moving down 0.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Friday, moving down 0.3%. MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. RumbleON RMBL stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.27.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.27. Nerdy NRDY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday, moving up 0.29%. Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 8.04% for the day. Backblaze BLZE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.88 and moving down 14.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.88 and moving down 14.2%. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares fell to $3.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.

shares fell to $3.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%. Radius Health RDUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.57 and moving down 1.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.57 and moving down 1.11%. Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved down 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 1.98%.

shares moved down 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 1.98%. Viridian Therapeutics VRDN shares were down 5.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13.

shares were down 5.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13. Eaton Vance National EOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.56. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.56. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $5.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.

shares fell to $5.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.29%. AC Immune ACIU shares fell to $3.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.

shares fell to $3.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%. NuScale Power SMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day. LianBio LIAN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day. Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 13.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 13.89%. Precigen PGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 3.08%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 3.08%. Blackrock Floating Rate BGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.56. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.56. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. Kronos Bio KRON shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded down 3.18%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded down 3.18%. Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $5.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.

stock hit $5.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%. ESSA Pharma EPIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session. SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. Inseego INSG shares fell to $2.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.74%.

shares fell to $2.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.74%. AXT AXTI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday, moving down 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday, moving down 1.36%. Joint JYNT shares fell to $14.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 38.92%.

shares fell to $14.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 38.92%. Metalla Royalty MTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. PIMCO Strategic Income RCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 0.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 0.75%. Personalis PSNL shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.22 on Friday morning, moving down 4.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.22 on Friday morning, moving down 4.9%. DermTech DMTK shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 2.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 2.41%. Ponce Financial Group PDLB stock drifted down 6.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.

stock drifted down 6.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares moved down 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36, drifting down 1.07%.

shares moved down 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36, drifting down 1.07%. Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock hit $6.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%.

stock hit $6.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%. Kamada KMDA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving 0.0% (flat). Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. XOMA XOMA shares moved up 7.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.86, drifting up 7.99%.

shares moved up 7.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.86, drifting up 7.99%. Franklin Duration Income FTF shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Accuray ARAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 2.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 2.07%. Marinus Pharma MRNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.75. Shares traded down 4.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.75. Shares traded down 4.04%. Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 2.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 2.84%. Aberdeen Income Credit ACP stock drifted down 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86.

stock drifted down 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86. Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock hit $2.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.

stock hit $2.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%. Lazard Glb Total Return LGI shares made a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Nam Tai Property NTP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day. Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 4.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 4.11%. Talkspace TALK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Friday, moving up 2.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Friday, moving up 2.31%. Territorial Bancorp TBNK stock hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. Taiwan Fund TWN stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.00. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.00. The stock was down 1.16% on the session. Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.45. Shares traded up 0.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.45. Shares traded up 0.06%. Vroom VRM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 1.05%. High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.91 and moving down 2.48%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.91 and moving down 2.48%. Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session. Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. Limoneira LMNR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Friday, moving down 2.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Friday, moving down 2.02%. Omeros OMER shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Altimmune ALT stock hit $4.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.

stock hit $4.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%. Gritstone Bio GRTS stock hit $2.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%.

stock hit $2.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%. Kaltura KLTR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Friday, moving down 1.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Friday, moving down 1.03%. Immunic IMUX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, moving down 0.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, moving down 0.64%. Compugen CGEN shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.03.

shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.03. Clough Global Equity GLQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%. New America High Income HYB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. National CineMedia NCMI shares fell to $2.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.

shares fell to $2.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. comScore SCOR stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.

stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%. Stereotaxis STXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.19. Shares traded up 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.19. Shares traded up 1.31%. VOXX International VOXX stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. Renalytix RNLX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.48. The stock traded down 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.48. The stock traded down 2.13%. Luna Innovations LUNA shares moved down 2.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.23, drifting down 2.22%.

shares moved down 2.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.23, drifting down 2.22%. Zymergen ZY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.75%. BlackSky Technology BKSY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 1.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 1.74%. Voya Infrastructure IDE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17. The stock traded up 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17. The stock traded up 1.59%. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%. Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock hit $2.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.

stock hit $2.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%. Quantum QMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded down 2.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded down 2.17%. Katapult Holdings KPLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. HEXO HEXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares were down 9.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.96.

shares were down 9.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.96. Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock hit $2.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.8%.

stock hit $2.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.8%. Smith Micro Software SMSI stock drifted up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.

stock drifted up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. NeuroPace NPCE shares fell to $6.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.

shares fell to $6.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%. Bit Digital BTBT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 0.5%. Cellectis CLLS shares hit a yearly low of $3.36. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.36. The stock was down 11.05% on the session. KVH Industries KVHI stock hit $7.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.31%.

stock hit $7.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.31%. CECO Environmental CECE stock drifted down 1.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30.

stock drifted down 1.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30. Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.59% for the day. Daktronics DAKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%. AVITA Medical RCEL shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.84.

shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.84. Genetron Holdings GTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 4.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 4.91%. Clovis Oncology CLVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.59%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.59%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.

shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83. Co-Diagnostics CODX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 2.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 2.47%. Shattuck Labs STTK shares hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was down 2.52% on the session. Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session. Zepp Health ZEPP stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.

stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%. Exela Technologies XELA shares were down 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.

shares were down 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.

shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%. Cue Biopharma CUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. StoneCastle Financial BANX shares set a new yearly low of $17.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session. Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%. Nuveen Preferred JPT shares set a new 52-week low of $19.89. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.89. The stock traded down 0.97%. OTR Acquisition OTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Immuneering IMRX shares moved down 3.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 3.9%.

shares moved down 3.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 3.9%. Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session. Cormedix CRMD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Friday, moving down 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Friday, moving down 2.06%. Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 3.9% on the session. Citizens CIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 1.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 1.98%. ChromaDex CDXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat). Genius Gr GNS stock hit $5.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.64%.

stock hit $5.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.64%. MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock drifted down 3.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14.

stock drifted down 3.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14. Mesa Air Group MESA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.27 and moving down 0.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.27 and moving down 0.58%. Apyx Medical APYX stock drifted down 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39.

stock drifted down 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%.

stock hit $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%. EMCORE EMKR shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04. Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Calamos Global Total CGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.37%. ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. Precision BioSciences DTIL shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.

shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85. TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day. Pixelworks PXLW shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.14. Shares traded down 4.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.14. Shares traded down 4.1%. Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares set a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock traded down 1.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock traded down 1.0%. eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 7.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 7.29% for the day. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares moved up 4.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 4.35%.

shares moved up 4.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 4.35%. Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 0.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 0.64%. Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares fell to $9.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%.

shares fell to $9.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%. American Res AREC shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was down 3.25% on the session. LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded up 4.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded up 4.8%. BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. Cortexyme CRTX stock hit $3.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.

stock hit $3.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%. Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.72% on the session. DarioHealth DRIO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day. Shift Technologies SFT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.

stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%. Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%. Virtus Global VGI stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 0.34% for the day. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%.

stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%. Eargo EAR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.95%.

shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.95%. CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Asensus Surgical ASXC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%. Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.

shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23. Dare Bioscience DARE shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 8.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 8.82%. Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77.

stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77. BitNile Hldgs NILE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 9.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 9.46%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 4.81% for the day. XpresSpa Group XSPA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.93%. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 4.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 4.25%. Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 6.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 6.21%. BioAtla BCAB shares fell to $2.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%.

shares fell to $2.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%. Molecular Templates MTEM shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. BM Technologies BMTX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day. Curis CRIS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving up 0.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving up 0.44%. Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares fell to $1.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.

shares fell to $1.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%. NantHealth NH shares fell to $0.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.

shares fell to $0.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.14.

shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.14. Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%.

shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.08. Shares traded down 4.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.08. Shares traded down 4.04%. Zedge ZDGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.62%. Tuniu TOUR stock hit $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.

stock hit $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%. Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.18% for the day. Energous WATT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.92. Shares traded down 4.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.92. Shares traded down 4.51%. Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%. Aspira Womens Health AWH stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.

stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%. Angel Oak Dynamic DYFN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.60. The stock traded down 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.60. The stock traded down 0.4%. Ocean Bio-Chem OBCI shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 0.99%.

shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 0.99%. Eyenovia EYEN shares fell to $2.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $2.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday, moving down 1.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday, moving down 1.72%. Frequency Electronics FEIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.34%. InflaRx IFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday, moving down 6.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday, moving down 6.21%. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.

shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05. Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday, moving down 1.13%. Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares fell to $3.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.

shares fell to $3.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%. MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 2.91%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 2.91%. Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Cyteir Therapeutics CYT stock drifted down 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89.

stock drifted down 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89. BayFirst Financial BAFN shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session. Comstock Mining LODE shares moved down 7.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.83%.

shares moved down 7.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.83%. Usio USIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.41% on the session. Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell to $1.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.

shares fell to $1.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56. Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.4%. Transact Technologies TACT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Farmmi FAMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 9.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 9.14%. iBio IBIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.26% on the session. Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day. Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.76%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.76%. Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 7.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 7.77%. Solid Biosciences SLDB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.98%. DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%. eMagin EMAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 3.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 3.1%. NewAge NBEV shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.

shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36. Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Iridex IRIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%. GT Biopharma GTBP shares moved down 4.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 4.07%.

shares moved down 4.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 4.07%. Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares moved down 4.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 4.29%.

shares moved down 4.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 4.29%. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.

shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%. T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 18.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 18.81% for the day. Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session. Westwater Resources WWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday morning, moving down 4.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday morning, moving down 4.2%. Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session. Field Trip Health FTRP shares fell to $0.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.04%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.04%. MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Glimpse Group VRAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%. Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday, moving down 4.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday, moving down 4.72%. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving up 0.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving up 0.61%. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 7.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 7.97% on the session. ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares moved down 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 0.01%.

shares moved down 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 0.01%. Pro-Dex PDEX shares fell to $12.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.36%.

shares fell to $12.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.36%. Air T AIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 5.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 5.41%. Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%.

shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%. Society Pass SOPA shares were down 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.

shares were down 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81. TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%. Trevena TRVN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.27%. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 6.14%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 6.14%. Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.71% on the session. Austin Gold AUST shares fell to $3.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.1%.

shares fell to $3.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.1%. Applied Genetic AGTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day. Midwest Holding MDWT shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Friday morning, moving down 6.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Friday morning, moving down 6.3%. The9 NCTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.95 and moving down 4.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.95 and moving down 4.23%. ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%. Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57.

shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57. Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day. Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Galecto GLTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 4.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 4.38%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 3.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 3.17%. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.

stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%. Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock was up 5.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock was up 5.98% on the session. Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. iPower IPW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Friday, moving down 2.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Friday, moving down 2.4%. BiomX PHGE stock hit $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.

stock hit $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%. GlycoMimetics GLYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%. Avrobio AVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 5.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 5.62%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Vislink Technologies VISL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.75. Shares traded down 4.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.75. Shares traded down 4.07%. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 3.94% for the day. India Globalization Cap IGC shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded up 5.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded up 5.97%. NuCana NCNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 4.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 4.41%. Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%. Elys Game Technology ELYS stock drifted down 6.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37.

stock drifted down 6.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 13.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 13.89% on the session. Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell to $3.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.42%.

shares fell to $3.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.42%. HyreCar HYRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Oncorus ONCR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded up 2.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded up 2.19%. CN Energy Group CNEY shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.

shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares fell to $0.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%.

shares fell to $0.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%. Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%. Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 0.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 0.8%. First High-School Edu FHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.82. Shares traded down 10.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.82. Shares traded down 10.56%. BSQUARE BSQR shares hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares fell to $0.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%.

shares fell to $0.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%. LiqTech International LIQT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%. Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 4.63% on the session. Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell to $0.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%.

shares fell to $0.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%. AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded up 1.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded up 1.21%. Vivopower International VVPR shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08.

shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08. Precipio PRPO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 0.97%. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%. Liminal Biosciences LMNL shares hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Akerna KERN shares fell to $0.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%.

shares fell to $0.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%. Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%. RealNetworks RNWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 4.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 4.5%. Sonic Foundry SOFO stock drifted down 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04.

stock drifted down 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04. Esports Entertainment GMBL shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.51.

shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.51. Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares moved down 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 1.97%.

shares moved down 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 1.97%. Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.31%. OLB Gr OLB stock drifted up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.

stock drifted up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock drifted down 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65.

stock drifted down 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 2.76% for the day. Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.4%. Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday, moving up 6.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday, moving up 6.06%. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.

shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94. OpGen OPGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.39 and moving down 3.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.39 and moving down 3.31%. Myomo MYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving up 4.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving up 4.36%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock drifted down 6.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.

stock drifted down 6.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 4.93% for the day. Graybug Vision GRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.68%. E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell to $0.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.8%.

shares fell to $0.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.8%. Kelso Technologies KIQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 1.92%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 1.92%. Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved down 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting down 0.95%.

shares moved down 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting down 0.95%. G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Calyxt CLXT shares hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 10.81% on the session. Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.7%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 10.71% for the day. Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved down 8.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 8.87%.

shares moved down 8.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 8.87%. ClearOne CLRO shares fell to $0.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.77%.

shares fell to $0.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.77%. Star Equity Hldgs STRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day. Kubient KBNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 6.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 6.37%. Sigma Labs SGLB stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 3.55% for the day. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 5.41% on the session. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%.

stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%. SemiLEDs LEDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.82%. Dynatronics DYNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 1.9%. ShiftPixy PIXY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.44%. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock drifted down 13.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.

stock drifted down 13.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56. Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell to $2.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%.

shares fell to $2.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%. Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock drifted down 2.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.

stock drifted down 2.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. Motorsport Games MSGM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday, moving down 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday, moving down 1.32%. Palisade Bio PALI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.51. Shares traded down 27.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.51. Shares traded down 27.87%. Histogen HSTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.17. Shares traded down 1.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.17. Shares traded down 1.61%. Highway Holdings HIHO shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Happiness Development Gro HAPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday, moving up 2.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday, moving up 2.13%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 2.42%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 2.42%. CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock drifted down 7.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11.

stock drifted down 7.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11. Cemtrex CETX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%. SenesTech SNES stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%. Armstrong Flooring AFI stock drifted down 4.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.

stock drifted down 4.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday, moving down 2.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday, moving down 2.18%. Digital Brands Group DBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 54.61%.

