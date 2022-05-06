QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 12:06 PM | 101 min read

 

On Friday, 1043 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI's stock traded down the lowest, falling 54.61% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • ironSource IS's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Amazon.com AMZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,263.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Home Depot HD stock hit $289.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
  • Walt Disney DIS shares made a new 52-week low of $108.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Adobe ADBE stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $382.98.
  • Salesforce CRM shares set a new yearly low of $165.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
  • S&P Global SPGI stock hit $337.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
  • SAP SAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $95.64 and moving down 2.46%.
  • Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $83.12. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • PayPal Holdings PYPL stock drifted down 2.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.94.
  • HDFC Bank HDB shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53, drifting down 2.08%.
  • ServiceNow NOW stock drifted down 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $438.19.
  • ABB ABB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.72 and moving down 1.52%.
  • Uber Technologies UBER shares fell to $24.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Atlassian Corporation TEAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $193.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
  • Snowflake SNOW shares made a new 52-week low of $151.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
  • Workday WDAY shares hit a yearly low of $185.56. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.76 and moving down 4.29%.
  • Sea SE shares moved down 5.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.40, drifting down 5.76%.
  • VMware VMW shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.64 on Friday morning, moving down 2.86%.
  • Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $240.03. The stock was down 12.9% for the day.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Parker Hannifin PH shares set a new yearly low of $260.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • Electronic Arts EA stock hit a new 52-week low of $116.61. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
  • MSCI MSCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $395.01 and moving down 2.29%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock set a new 52-week low of $358.18 on Friday, moving down 4.75%.
  • Zoom Video Comms ZM stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $94.01.
  • SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $467.16.
  • AMETEK AME shares hit a yearly low of $118.94. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $47.03. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $28.71. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • DoorDash DASH shares made a new 52-week low of $63.11 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted up 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $210.21.
  • Nasdaq NDAQ shares set a new yearly low of $151.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton DHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.85. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Nu Holdings NU stock hit a yearly low of $5.02. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
  • Coinbase Global COIN shares set a new 52-week low of $100.25. The stock traded down 5.02%.
  • Cloudflare NET stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.91.
  • Coupang CPNG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Friday, moving up 6.21%.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock set a new 52-week low of $131.43 on Friday, moving down 1.79%.
  • Twilio TWLO shares were down 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.50.
  • Unity Software U shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.75.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $333.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.09. The stock traded down 1.91%.
  • HubSpot HUBS stock hit $325.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.88%.
  • Splunk SPLK shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.30.
  • Roblox RBLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.33 and moving down 3.82%.
  • Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $338.80 on Friday, moving down 1.35%.
  • Okta OKTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.05 on Friday morning, moving down 5.08%.
  • Trimble TRMB shares set a new yearly low of $59.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
  • SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $61.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%.
  • Pool POOL shares made a new 52-week low of $380.39 on Friday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
  • Akamai Technologies AKAM stock set a new 52-week low of $95.38 on Friday, moving down 1.56%.
  • Tyler Technologies TYL shares fell to $362.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.
  • Bill.com Holdings BILL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.54%.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.30 and moving down 2.07%.
  • Domino's Pizza DPZ stock set a new 52-week low of $335.39 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.
  • NICE NICE shares made a new 52-week low of $188.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Chewy CHWY shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.83%.
  • Qorvo QRVO shares fell to $104.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Etsy ETSY shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.11.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.25 and moving down 0.93%.
  • Qualtrics International XM shares fell to $17.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.
  • Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.38. Shares traded down 1.51%.
  • Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.69. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • News NWS shares made a new 52-week low of $16.57 on Friday. The stock was down 12.51% for the day.
  • Zillow Gr Z stock drifted down 0.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.45.
  • Cognex CGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $54.89. Shares traded down 6.93%.
  • Zillow Gr ZG shares hit a yearly low of $33.26. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • UiPath PATH shares made a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • A.O. Smith AOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.66. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares fell to $12.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.5%.
  • Invesco IVZ shares moved down 1.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.14, drifting down 1.54%.
  • Toro TTC shares set a new yearly low of $78.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
  • Pentair PNR shares moved down 1.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.31, drifting down 1.71%.
  • Five Below FIVE stock drifted down 2.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.41.
  • Globant GLOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $190.00 and moving down 3.8%.
  • Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares made a new 52-week low of $73.38 on Friday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.
  • Tapestry TPR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60. The stock traded down 2.99%.
  • Wynn Resorts WYNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Manhattan Associates MANH stock hit a new 52-week low of $120.79. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Lennox International LII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $206.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.24. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
  • SentinelOne S stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.46. Shares traded down 7.1%.
  • Lyft LYFT shares moved down 5.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.59, drifting down 5.63%.
  • IAC/InterActive IAC stock hit a yearly low of $77.82. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
  • Wayfair W stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $56.23 and moving up 0.85%.
  • Vornado Realty VNO shares fell to $36.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
  • Ralph Lauren RL shares fell to $95.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit $94.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.
  • Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving down 5.66%.
  • Confluent CFLT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock traded down 13.24%.
  • Procore Technologies PCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $47.39 on Friday, moving down 3.26%.
  • Avalara AVLR shares were up 8.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.96.
  • Capri Holdings CPRI stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.77.
  • Cemex CX shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Coty COTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 and moving down 0.94%.
  • DLocal DLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Friday morning, moving down 6.39%.
  • Penn National Gaming PENN shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.56%.
  • Samsara IOT shares moved down 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting down 1.92%.
  • Bausch Health Companies BHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.86. Shares traded down 3.4%.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock drifted down 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.11.
  • TELUS Intl TIXT stock hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
  • New York Times NYT shares set a new yearly low of $33.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Pegasystems PEGA shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.57.
  • Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 2.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.72.
  • 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.32.
  • Spirit Realty Cap SRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.86 and moving down 0.3%.
  • Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.76 and moving down 1.48%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares hit a yearly low of $16.95. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR shares set a new yearly low of $18.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • FirstService FSV shares made a new 52-week low of $118.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Azenta AZTA shares hit a yearly low of $69.52. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit $14.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.68. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
  • Under Armour UAA stock hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.23%.
  • Carvana CVNA stock hit a yearly low of $40.76. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
  • Integra Lifesciences IART stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.28.
  • Asana ASAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.54. Shares traded down 2.84%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr DSGX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $56.58. Shares traded down 1.04%.
  • Grupo Televisa TV shares made a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Friday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares were down 4.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.75.
  • Columbia Sportswear COLM shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.28 on Friday morning, moving down 3.13%.
  • Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 24.19% on the session.
  • Primerica PRI shares set a new yearly low of $117.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
  • PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
  • Marqeta MQ shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.84.
  • Natura &Co Holding NTCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Alight ALIT shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • Blackstone Secured BXSL shares made a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • Perrigo PRGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
  • Rapid7 RPD shares moved down 4.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.58, drifting down 4.61%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares made a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • New York Community NYCB shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.30 on Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit a yearly low of $58.88. The stock was down 9.56% for the day.
  • Wix.com WIX stock hit a yearly low of $68.36. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.27%.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $45.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
  • Maximus MMS stock hit a yearly low of $65.94. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
  • Evotec EVO stock set a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Friday, moving down 3.44%.
  • APi Gr APG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 and moving up 1.45%.
  • Guardant Health GH stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.33. The stock was down 21.24% on the session.
  • Wendy's WEN shares set a new yearly low of $18.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • Ziff Davis ZD stock hit $83.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.93.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday, moving up 5.37%.
  • TFS Financial TFSL shares set a new 52-week low of $14.02. The stock traded down 5.66%.
  • PacWest Banc PACW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
  • Armstrong World Indus AWI shares hit a yearly low of $81.94. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Amedisys AMED shares hit a yearly low of $115.24. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • Balchem BCPC shares set a new yearly low of $118.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • Crocs CROX stock hit a yearly low of $59.57. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
  • Innovative Industrial IIPR shares made a new 52-week low of $133.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Teradata TDC shares moved down 9.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.21, drifting down 9.81%.
  • Callaway Golf ELY stock set a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.
  • Lancaster Colony LANC shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $132.49, drifting down 3.47%.
  • Farfetch FTCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.
  • BlackLine BL shares moved up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.60, drifting up 0.81%.
  • Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares made a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Friday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
  • LivaNova LIVN shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.36.
  • Appian APPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.18 and moving up 2.61%.
  • Conmed CNMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Friday morning, moving down 3.6%.
  • JetBlue Airways JBLU shares hit a yearly low of $10.52. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Fox Factory Holding FOXF shares moved down 2.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.21, drifting down 2.91%.
  • LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.5%.
  • Global E Online GLBE stock drifted down 3.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.85.
  • Jamf Holding JAMF stock hit a yearly low of $27.42. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • BlackBerry BB shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.41.
  • Summit Materials SUM shares hit a yearly low of $26.41. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
  • Kornit Digital KRNT stock drifted down 1.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.00.
  • AZEK Co AZEK shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.02.
  • Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%.
  • Carter's CRI shares hit a yearly low of $78.54. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.
  • Abcam ABCM stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Friday, moving down 3.4%.
  • Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving up 7.83%.
  • Nomad Foods NOMD shares made a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Papa John's International PZZA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new 52-week low of $64.79. The stock traded down 1.92%.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.26. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05.
  • Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.41%.
  • Freshpet FRPT stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.78.
  • Essential Props Realty EPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $22.40. The stock traded down 0.74%.
  • Ambarella AMBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%.
  • Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares made a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Alarm.com Holdings ALRM shares fell to $56.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.
  • Cvent Holding CVT stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.47%.
  • Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $51.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
  • Sonos SONO shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.34.
  • California Water Service CWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.92. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • EnerSys ENS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $64.18. Shares traded down 0.22%.
  • Q2 Holdings QTWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.55. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • CommVault Systems CVLT shares hit a yearly low of $58.22. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • Trupanion TRUP shares hit a yearly low of $61.09. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares fell to $33.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
  • TaskUs TASK shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.55 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%.
  • Hamilton Lane HLNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.2%.
  • Arvinas ARVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
  • Fate Therapeutics FATE stock set a new 52-week low of $24.44 on Friday, moving down 5.98%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.98%.
  • Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares made a new 52-week low of $36.72 on Friday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new yearly low of $65.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
  • Tilray TLRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday morning, moving down 0.82%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total CSQ shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.92, drifting down 1.11%.
  • Ballard Power Systems BLDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.59 and moving down 4.43%.
  • J&J Snack Foods JJSF stock hit a yearly low of $123.16. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $25.43 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $42.11. Shares traded down 2.91%.
  • MillerKnoll MLKN stock hit $30.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
  • Compass COMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Constellium CSTM shares hit a yearly low of $15.26. The stock was up 2.61% on the session.
  • AtriCure ATRC shares fell to $47.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.
  • Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock drifted down 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56.
  • Frontdoor FTDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.04. Shares traded down 12.07%.
  • Angi ANGI stock hit $4.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
  • SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.76.
  • Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.97. Shares traded down 0.63%.
  • JFrog FROG shares set a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock traded down 2.42%.
  • Covetrus CVET shares moved up 5.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting up 5.4%.
  • Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.18. Shares traded down 5.14%.
  • InMode INMD shares hit a yearly low of $22.89. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • TPG TPG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Friday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.51. Shares traded down 0.06%.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock traded up 0.4%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $27.79 on Friday, moving down 0.18%.
  • Novagold Resources NG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
  • BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.71, drifting down 1.08%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares LOB shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.48%.
  • TechTarget TTGT shares fell to $60.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • Cannae Holdings CNNE shares made a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
  • BlackRock Science BSTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock set a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Integral Ad Science IAS stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Amicus Therapeutics FOLD shares were down 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.31.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.43.
  • Nevro NVRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.78%.
  • Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 4.92%.
  • OPKO Health OPK shares fell to $2.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.36. Shares traded down 8.07%.
  • Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.2%.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.09. Shares traded down 2.94%.
  • Paymentus Holdings PAY shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • AdaptHealth AHCO shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30.
  • Schrodinger SDGR shares made a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
  • Olo OLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • CSW Industrials CSWI stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.83. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.45.
  • Fastly FSLY stock drifted down 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.64.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares made a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • NMI Holdings NMIH stock set a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit $49.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.
  • ESCO Technologies ESE stock hit a yearly low of $60.96. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved down 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84, drifting down 1.3%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51.
  • Everi Holdings EVRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.29. Shares traded down 0.24%.
  • Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares fell to $12.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%.
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.69.
  • Corsair Gaming CRSR stock drifted up 4.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.12.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
  • Wolverine World Wide WWW shares moved down 1.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.39, drifting down 1.77%.
  • BlackRock ESG ECAT shares moved up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.33, drifting up 0.14%.
  • 3D Sys DDD shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.93.
  • Matterport MTTR shares fell to $4.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.
  • Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.65. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
  • Zuora ZUO stock hit $10.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock traded down 2.27%.
  • CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $25.78 and moving down 14.53%.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA stock hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 12.88% for the day.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM shares were down 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.39.
  • AMC Networks AMCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
  • Pacific Biosciences PACB shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock set a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday, moving down 0.56%.
  • Proterra PTRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving down 3.38%.
  • SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • Infinera INFN shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 2.69%.
  • Domo DOMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.94%.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock traded down 0.63%.
  • Vericel VCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.12. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • Arrival ARVL shares moved up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 1.5%.
  • 23andMe Holding ME stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.06%.
  • IonQ IONQ shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Dave DAVE shares moved down 5.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.23, drifting down 5.97%.
  • Meta Financial Group CASH shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Friday morning, moving down 1.21%.
  • BlackRock Science BST stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.25. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares fell to $9.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • Virtus Dividend NFJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.61. Shares traded down 0.93%.
  • Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares moved down 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50, drifting down 1.74%.
  • Repay Hldgs RPAY stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday, moving down 2.87%.
  • Exscientia EXAI shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares hit a yearly low of $19.32. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Radware RDWR shares made a new 52-week low of $25.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Riot Blockchain RIOT shares moved down 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 1.86%.
  • Bancorp TBBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.92%.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.57% on the session.
  • Service Properties Trust SVC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Lion Electric LEV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
  • SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
  • GoPro GPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday. The stock was down 17.49% for the day.
  • Tennant TNC shares set a new yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
  • ContextLogic WISH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Heska HSKA shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.39%.
  • COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA stock hit $19.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Amyris AMRS shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18.
  • Clean Energy Fuels CLNE shares moved down 17.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting down 17.09%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.
  • Utz Brands UTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded up 0.22%.
  • Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.51 and moving down 0.5%.
  • BridgeBio Pharma BBIO stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.
  • Noah Holdings NOAH shares set a new yearly low of $16.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
  • Sumo Logic SUMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Rocket Companies RKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.42%.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares set a new yearly low of $18.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Friday, moving down 7.44%.
  • Vtex VTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 and moving up 1.52%.
  • Phreesia PHR shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.13 on Friday morning, moving up 3.36%.
  • LumiraDx LMDX shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.
  • Alkami Technology ALKT stock hit $10.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.
  • Accel Entertainment ACEL shares fell to $10.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%.
  • I-MAB IMAB shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 7.5%.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded down 4.35%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.09%.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.89%.
  • Hyzon Motors HYZN shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.56%.
  • Gen American Invts Co GAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.96. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM shares made a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS shares set a new yearly low of $17.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.15 and moving down 2.1%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares hit a yearly low of $8.62. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $40.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
  • MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock hit $10.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.25%.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.84. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Altus Power AMPS shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PAR Technology PAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
  • Erasca ERAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock traded down 1.36%.
  • Big Lots BIG shares made a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • AvePoint AVPT shares hit a yearly low of $4.58. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • Tremor Intl TRMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.96. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
  • Similarweb SMWB stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Friday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.
  • Instil Bio TIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.31. Shares traded down 3.2%.
  • Shyft Group SHYF shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.44.
  • Unisys UIS shares hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Myovant Sciences MYOV shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
  • ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93.
  • FibroGen FGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving up 1.57%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.78. Shares traded up 0.15%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Gorman-Rupp GRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $30.66 and moving down 2.33%.
  • Riskified RSKD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • Avid Bioservices CDMO stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $8.98. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • Codexis CDXS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.
  • Forestar Group FOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.36. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Blink Charging BLNK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 1.25%.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Genius Sports GENI shares moved down 4.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 4.81%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.48 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday morning, moving down 3.69%.
  • Replimune Group REPL shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
  • Cars.com CARS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.76. The stock traded down 5.44%.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving up 0.63%.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting up 1.76%.
  • Avidity Biosciences RNA stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday, moving down 2.52%.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.65. Shares traded down 2.5%.
  • Jumia Technologies JMIA stock hit $6.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.
  • Anavex Life Sciences AVXL shares fell to $8.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
  • trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.76. Shares traded down 2.88%.
  • Tattooed Chef TTCF shares fell to $7.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.
  • Verve Therapeutics VERV shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.69%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.22 and moving down 0.36%.
  • AllianzGI Artificial AIO stock hit $18.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.
  • FuboTV FUBO shares fell to $2.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.9%.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock drifted down 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%.
  • Velo3D VLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.17 and moving up 0.3%.
  • Aurora Cannabis ACB shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares hit a yearly low of $20.94. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Butterfly Network BFLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 3.17%.
  • Cardiovascular Systems CSII shares set a new 52-week low of $14.70. The stock traded down 3.57%.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87.
  • Senseonics Holdings SENS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.00.
  • HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares made a new 52-week low of $21.23 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.75%.
  • Century Therapeutics IPSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 8.16% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ shares set a new 52-week low of $10.19. The stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Viad VVI shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
  • Inogen INGN stock hit a yearly low of $23.04. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
  • HilleVax HLVX shares set a new 52-week low of $16.24. The stock traded down 4.28%.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.64 and moving down 0.7%.
  • AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Nerdwallet NRDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.63. Shares traded down 13.76%.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.24. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.44 on Friday, moving down 9.65%.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 2.69%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares moved down 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 0.19%.
  • Calavo Growers CVGW shares hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.
  • Tucows TCX shares moved down 6.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.47, drifting down 6.16%.
  • American Software AMSWA stock hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving up 1.84%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25.
  • Affimed AFMD shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock hit $2.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • BioLife Solns BLFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.02 and moving down 0.72%.
  • MaxCyte MXCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.
  • Babylon Holdings BBLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.88%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.12.
  • The RealReal REAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%.
  • DoubleDown Interactive DDI shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.09, drifting down 4.5%.
  • PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock hit a yearly low of $12.47. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
  • Telos TLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.67.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 6.04%.
  • Amylyx Pharma AMLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
  • Surmodics SRDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.99.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock drifted up 1.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70.
  • ViewRay VRAY stock drifted up 6.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.
  • Liquidity Services LQDT stock drifted down 7.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.12.
  • Templeton Global Income GIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded up 0.18%.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • Absci ABSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.62 and moving down 4.4%.
  • Agenus AGEN shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • Lands' End LE shares set a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock traded down 0.36%.
  • Mitek Systems MITK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.08%.
  • EHang Holdings EH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Friday, moving down 4.42%.
  • Weber WEBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.25%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares hit a yearly low of $22.55. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Latch LTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday, moving down 1.1%.
  • Allspring Income EAD stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35.
  • Manitowoc Co MTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Bionano Genomics BNGO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 8.63%.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 4.2%.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.05. Shares traded down 2.96%.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock drifted down 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27.
  • REE Automotive REE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday morning, moving down 4.71%.
  • Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock hit $12.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.08%.
  • Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
  • China Yuchai Intl CYD shares hit a yearly low of $10.13. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • MoneyLion ML stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.
  • First Trust High Income FSD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.30 and moving down 0.24%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 5.57%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCV shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.53. Shares traded down 5.76%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • Solo Brands DTC shares moved down 3.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 3.95%.
  • loanDepot LDI shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock set a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Friday, moving down 4.11%.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Friday, moving down 4.05%.
  • Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.
  • Porch Group PRCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving up 1.61%.
  • Sophia Genetics SOPH shares made a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Friday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
  • Circor International CIR stock hit a yearly low of $17.70. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock drifted down 1.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.
  • Compass Pathways CMPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.94 and moving down 3.4%.
  • Yatsen Holding YSG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Friday, moving down 3.76%.
  • Saba Capital Income BRW shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Veritone VERI stock hit $9.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15.
  • Willdan Group WLDN shares set a new 52-week low of $25.32. The stock traded down 4.41%.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.01.
  • Honest Co HNST stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.
  • Endo International ENDP stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 29.21%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.75.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares moved down 3.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 3.64%.
  • Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.98. The stock traded up 1.25%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.79 and moving down 9.2%.
  • Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Friday morning, moving down 0.37%.
  • Arteris AIP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 5.22%.
  • Anika Therapeutics ANIK shares hit a yearly low of $19.95. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
  • Miller Industries MLR stock set a new 52-week low of $26.11 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.70. Shares traded down 6.27%.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $12.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.59. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Barings Global Short BGH stock set a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Friday, moving down 0.3%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
  • Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • RumbleON RMBL stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.27.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
  • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
  • Backblaze BLZE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.88 and moving down 14.2%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares fell to $3.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
  • Radius Health RDUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.57 and moving down 1.11%.
  • Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved down 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 1.98%.
  • Viridian Therapeutics VRDN shares were down 5.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.56. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $5.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.29%.
  • AC Immune ACIU shares fell to $3.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.
  • NuScale Power SMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • LianBio LIAN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.
  • Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 13.89%.
  • Precigen PGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 3.08%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate BGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.56. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Kronos Bio KRON shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded down 3.18%.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $5.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • Inseego INSG shares fell to $2.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.74%.
  • AXT AXTI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday, moving down 1.36%.
  • Joint JYNT shares fell to $14.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 38.92%.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • PIMCO Strategic Income RCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 0.75%.
  • Personalis PSNL shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.22 on Friday morning, moving down 4.9%.
  • DermTech DMTK shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 2.41%.
  • Ponce Financial Group PDLB stock drifted down 6.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.
  • Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares moved down 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36, drifting down 1.07%.
  • Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock hit $6.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%.
  • Kamada KMDA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • XOMA XOMA shares moved up 7.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.86, drifting up 7.99%.
  • Franklin Duration Income FTF shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Accuray ARAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 2.07%.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.75. Shares traded down 4.04%.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 2.84%.
  • Aberdeen Income Credit ACP stock drifted down 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock hit $2.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return LGI shares made a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Nam Tai Property NTP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
  • Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 4.11%.
  • Talkspace TALK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Friday, moving up 2.31%.
  • Territorial Bancorp TBNK stock hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • Taiwan Fund TWN stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.00. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.45. Shares traded up 0.06%.
  • Vroom VRM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 1.05%.
  • High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.91 and moving down 2.48%.
  • Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • Limoneira LMNR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Friday, moving down 2.02%.
  • Omeros OMER shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Altimmune ALT stock hit $4.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS stock hit $2.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%.
  • Kaltura KLTR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Friday, moving down 1.03%.
  • Immunic IMUX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, moving down 0.64%.
  • Compugen CGEN shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.03.
  • Clough Global Equity GLQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • New America High Income HYB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares fell to $2.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
  • comScore SCOR stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
  • Stereotaxis STXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.19. Shares traded up 1.31%.
  • VOXX International VOXX stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.48. The stock traded down 2.13%.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares moved down 2.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.23, drifting down 2.22%.
  • Zymergen ZY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.75%.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 1.74%.
  • Voya Infrastructure IDE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17. The stock traded up 1.59%.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
  • Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock hit $2.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
  • Quantum QMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded down 2.17%.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • HEXO HEXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares were down 9.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.96.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock hit $2.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.8%.
  • Smith Micro Software SMSI stock drifted up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.
  • NeuroPace NPCE shares fell to $6.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
  • Bit Digital BTBT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 0.5%.
  • Cellectis CLLS shares hit a yearly low of $3.36. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.
  • KVH Industries KVHI stock hit $7.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.31%.
  • CECO Environmental CECE stock drifted down 1.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • Daktronics DAKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
  • AVITA Medical RCEL shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.84.
  • Genetron Holdings GTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 4.91%.
  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.59%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.
  • Co-Diagnostics CODX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 2.47%.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK shares hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
  • Exela Technologies XELA shares were down 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.
  • Cue Biopharma CUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
  • StoneCastle Financial BANX shares set a new yearly low of $17.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
  • Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.
  • Nuveen Preferred JPT shares set a new 52-week low of $19.89. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • OTR Acquisition OTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Immuneering IMRX shares moved down 3.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 3.9%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Cormedix CRMD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Friday, moving down 2.06%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
  • Citizens CIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 1.98%.
  • ChromaDex CDXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Genius Gr GNS stock hit $5.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.64%.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock drifted down 3.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.27 and moving down 0.58%.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock drifted down 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Calamos Global Total CGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.14. Shares traded down 4.1%.
  • Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares set a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock traded down 1.0%.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 7.29% for the day.
  • CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares moved up 4.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 4.35%.
  • Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 0.64%.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares fell to $9.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%.
  • American Res AREC shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
  • LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded up 4.8%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock hit $3.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.72% on the session.
  • DarioHealth DRIO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%.
  • Eargo EAR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.95%.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
  • Asensus Surgical ASXC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Dare Bioscience DARE shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 8.82%.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 9.46%.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.
  • XpresSpa Group XSPA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.93%.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 4.25%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 6.21%.
  • BioAtla BCAB shares fell to $2.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%.
  • Molecular Templates MTEM shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
  • BM Technologies BMTX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • Curis CRIS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving up 0.44%.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares fell to $1.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.
  • NantHealth NH shares fell to $0.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.08. Shares traded down 4.04%.
  • Zedge ZDGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.62%.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock hit $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
  • Energous WATT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.92. Shares traded down 4.51%.
  • Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
  • Angel Oak Dynamic DYFN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.60. The stock traded down 0.4%.
  • Ocean Bio-Chem OBCI shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 0.99%.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares fell to $2.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday, moving down 1.72%.
  • Frequency Electronics FEIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.34%.
  • InflaRx IFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday, moving down 6.21%.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.
  • Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
  • Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares fell to $3.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.
  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 2.91%.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics CYT stock drifted down 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89.
  • BayFirst Financial BAFN shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • Comstock Mining LODE shares moved down 7.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.83%.
  • Usio USIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell to $1.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.
  • Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.4%.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
  • Farmmi FAMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 9.14%.
  • iBio IBIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.76%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 7.77%.
  • Solid Biosciences SLDB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.98%.
  • DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%.
  • eMagin EMAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 3.1%.
  • NewAge NBEV shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
  • Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Iridex IRIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP shares moved down 4.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 4.07%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares moved down 4.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 4.29%.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 18.81% for the day.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday morning, moving down 4.2%.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
  • Field Trip Health FTRP shares fell to $0.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.04%.
  • MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday, moving down 4.72%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving up 0.61%.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 7.97% on the session.
  • ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares moved down 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 0.01%.
  • Pro-Dex PDEX shares fell to $12.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.36%.
  • Air T AIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 5.41%.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares were down 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.
  • TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • Trevena TRVN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.27%.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 6.14%.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
  • Austin Gold AUST shares fell to $3.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.1%.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Friday morning, moving down 6.3%.
  • The9 NCTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.95 and moving down 4.23%.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
  • Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57.
  • Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
  • Galecto GLTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 4.38%.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 3.17%.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock was up 5.98% on the session.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • iPower IPW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Friday, moving down 2.4%.
  • BiomX PHGE stock hit $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
  • GlycoMimetics GLYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
  • Avrobio AVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 5.62%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.75. Shares traded down 4.07%.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded up 5.97%.
  • NuCana NCNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 4.41%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock drifted down 6.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 13.89% on the session.
  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell to $3.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.42%.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
  • Oncorus ONCR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded up 2.19%.
  • CN Energy Group CNEY shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares fell to $0.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%.
  • Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 0.8%.
  • First High-School Edu FHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.82. Shares traded down 10.56%.
  • BSQUARE BSQR shares hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares fell to $0.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%.
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%.
  • Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell to $0.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%.
  • AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded up 1.21%.
  • Vivopower International VVPR shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08.
  • Precipio PRPO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.
  • Liminal Biosciences LMNL shares hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Akerna KERN shares fell to $0.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%.
  • RealNetworks RNWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 4.5%.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO stock drifted down 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.51.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares moved down 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 1.97%.
  • Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.31%.
  • OLB Gr OLB stock drifted up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock drifted down 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.4%.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday, moving up 6.06%.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.
  • OpGen OPGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.39 and moving down 3.31%.
  • Myomo MYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving up 4.36%.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock drifted down 6.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.
  • Graybug Vision GRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.68%.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell to $0.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.8%.
  • Kelso Technologies KIQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 1.92%.
  • Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved down 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting down 0.95%.
  • G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
  • Calyxt CLXT shares hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.7%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved down 8.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 8.87%.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares fell to $0.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.77%.
  • Star Equity Hldgs STRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
  • Kubient KBNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 6.37%.
  • Sigma Labs SGLB stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.82%.
  • Dynatronics DYNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 1.9%.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.44%.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock drifted down 13.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell to $2.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock drifted down 2.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday, moving down 1.32%.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.51. Shares traded down 27.87%.
  • Histogen HSTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.17. Shares traded down 1.61%.
  • Highway Holdings HIHO shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
  • Happiness Development Gro HAPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday, moving up 2.13%.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 2.42%.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock drifted down 7.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%.
  • SenesTech SNES stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.
  • Armstrong Flooring AFI stock drifted down 4.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday, moving down 2.18%.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 54.61%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas