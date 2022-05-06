Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 1043 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI's stock traded down the lowest, falling 54.61% to reach a new 52-week low.
- ironSource IS's stock bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Amazon.com AMZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2,263.66 on Friday morning, moving up 0.77%.
- Home Depot HD stock hit $289.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.45%.
- Walt Disney DIS shares made a new 52-week low of $108.30 on Friday. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
- Adobe ADBE stock drifted down 0.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $382.98.
- Salesforce CRM shares set a new yearly low of $165.58 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- S&P Global SPGI stock hit $337.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
- SAP SAP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $95.64 and moving down 2.46%.
- Sony Group SONY shares hit a yearly low of $83.12. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- PayPal Holdings PYPL stock drifted down 2.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $80.94.
- HDFC Bank HDB shares moved down 2.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $51.53, drifting down 2.08%.
- ServiceNow NOW stock drifted down 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $438.19.
- ABB ABB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $28.72 and moving down 1.52%.
- Uber Technologies UBER shares fell to $24.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $193.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.48%.
- Snowflake SNOW shares made a new 52-week low of $151.21 on Friday. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
- Workday WDAY shares hit a yearly low of $185.56. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
- Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.76 and moving down 4.29%.
- Sea SE shares moved down 5.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $74.40, drifting down 5.76%.
- VMware VMW shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.64 on Friday morning, moving down 2.86%.
- Illumina ILMN stock hit a yearly low of $240.03. The stock was down 12.9% for the day.
- Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Friday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
- Parker Hannifin PH shares set a new yearly low of $260.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- Electronic Arts EA stock hit a new 52-week low of $116.61. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- MSCI MSCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $395.01 and moving down 2.29%.
- IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock set a new 52-week low of $358.18 on Friday, moving down 4.75%.
- Zoom Video Comms ZM stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $94.01.
- SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock drifted down 3.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $467.16.
- AMETEK AME shares hit a yearly low of $118.94. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
- eBay EBAY stock hit a yearly low of $47.03. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
- Rivian Automotive RIVN stock hit a yearly low of $28.71. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- DoorDash DASH shares made a new 52-week low of $63.11 on Friday. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted up 1.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $210.21.
- Nasdaq NDAQ shares set a new yearly low of $151.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- D.R. Horton DHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $67.85. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Nu Holdings NU stock hit a yearly low of $5.02. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Coinbase Global COIN shares set a new 52-week low of $100.25. The stock traded down 5.02%.
- Cloudflare NET stock drifted down 10.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.91.
- Coupang CPNG stock set a new 52-week low of $11.59 on Friday, moving up 6.21%.
- Expedia Group EXPE stock set a new 52-week low of $131.43 on Friday, moving down 1.79%.
- Twilio TWLO shares were down 4.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.50.
- Unity Software U shares were down 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.75.
- Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $333.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
- Ingersoll Rand IR shares set a new 52-week low of $43.09. The stock traded down 1.91%.
- HubSpot HUBS stock hit $325.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 9.88%.
- Splunk SPLK shares were down 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $104.30.
- Roblox RBLX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.33 and moving down 3.82%.
- Cooper Companies COO stock set a new 52-week low of $338.80 on Friday, moving down 1.35%.
- Okta OKTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $100.05 on Friday morning, moving down 5.08%.
- Trimble TRMB shares set a new yearly low of $59.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC shares fell to $61.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%.
- Pool POOL shares made a new 52-week low of $380.39 on Friday. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.
- Akamai Technologies AKAM stock set a new 52-week low of $95.38 on Friday, moving down 1.56%.
- Tyler Technologies TYL shares fell to $362.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.
- Bill.com Holdings BILL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $109.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 12.54%.
- Caesars Entertainment CZR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $59.30 and moving down 2.07%.
- Domino's Pizza DPZ stock set a new 52-week low of $335.39 on Friday, moving up 0.56%.
- NICE NICE shares made a new 52-week low of $188.03 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- Chewy CHWY shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.34 on Friday morning, moving down 1.83%.
- Qorvo QRVO shares fell to $104.37 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
- Etsy ETSY shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.11.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $23.25 and moving down 0.93%.
- Qualtrics International XM shares fell to $17.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.69%.
- Logitech International LOGI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $60.38. Shares traded down 1.51%.
- Exact Sciences EXAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $53.69. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
- News NWS shares made a new 52-week low of $16.57 on Friday. The stock was down 12.51% for the day.
- Zillow Gr Z stock drifted down 0.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.45.
- Cognex CGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $54.89. Shares traded down 6.93%.
- Zillow Gr ZG shares hit a yearly low of $33.26. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- UiPath PATH shares made a new 52-week low of $16.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
- A.O. Smith AOS stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.66. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares fell to $12.82 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.5%.
- Invesco IVZ shares moved down 1.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.14, drifting down 1.54%.
- Toro TTC shares set a new yearly low of $78.30 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Pentair PNR shares moved down 1.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $49.31, drifting down 1.71%.
- Five Below FIVE stock drifted down 2.42% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.41.
- Globant GLOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $190.00 and moving down 3.8%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs FND shares made a new 52-week low of $73.38 on Friday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.
- Tapestry TPR shares set a new 52-week low of $29.60. The stock traded down 2.99%.
- Wynn Resorts WYNN shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.
- Manhattan Associates MANH stock hit a new 52-week low of $120.79. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Lennox International LII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $206.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
- RingCentral RNG stock hit a new 52-week low of $75.24. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
- SentinelOne S stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $25.46. Shares traded down 7.1%.
- Lyft LYFT shares moved down 5.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.59, drifting down 5.63%.
- IAC/InterActive IAC stock hit a yearly low of $77.82. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Wayfair W stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $56.23 and moving up 0.85%.
- Vornado Realty VNO shares fell to $36.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.34%.
- Ralph Lauren RL shares fell to $95.78 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.51%.
- Axon Enterprise AXON stock hit $94.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.
- Aluminum Corp of China ACH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.85 and moving down 5.66%.
- Confluent CFLT shares set a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock traded down 13.24%.
- Procore Technologies PCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $47.39 on Friday, moving down 3.26%.
- Avalara AVLR shares were up 8.62% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $67.96.
- Capri Holdings CPRI stock drifted down 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $42.77.
- Cemex CX shares set a new yearly low of $4.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- Coty COTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.07 and moving down 0.94%.
- DLocal DLO shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Friday morning, moving down 6.39%.
- Penn National Gaming PENN shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.56%.
- Samsara IOT shares moved down 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.08, drifting down 1.92%.
- Bausch Health Companies BHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $15.86. Shares traded down 3.4%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE stock drifted down 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $125.11.
- TELUS Intl TIXT stock hit a yearly low of $20.73. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- New York Times NYT shares set a new yearly low of $33.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Pegasystems PEGA shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.57.
- Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 2.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $142.72.
- 10x Genomics TXG stock drifted down 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $45.32.
- Spirit Realty Cap SRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $40.86 and moving down 0.3%.
- Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $54.76 and moving down 1.48%.
- Thoughtworks Holding TWKS shares hit a yearly low of $16.95. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR shares set a new yearly low of $18.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- FirstService FSV shares made a new 52-week low of $118.55 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Azenta AZTA shares hit a yearly low of $69.52. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- Peloton Interactive PTON stock hit $14.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%.
- Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.68. The stock was down 2.74% on the session.
- Under Armour UAA stock hit $10.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 23.23%.
- Carvana CVNA stock hit a yearly low of $40.76. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
- Integra Lifesciences IART stock drifted up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.28.
- Asana ASAN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $23.54. Shares traded down 2.84%.
- Descartes Systems Gr DSGX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $56.58. Shares traded down 1.04%.
- Grupo Televisa TV shares made a new 52-week low of $8.40 on Friday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares were down 4.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.75.
- Columbia Sportswear COLM shares reached a new 52-week low of $76.28 on Friday morning, moving down 3.13%.
- Under Armour UA shares hit a yearly low of $9.75. The stock was down 24.19% on the session.
- Primerica PRI shares set a new yearly low of $117.05 this morning. The stock was down 8.93% on the session.
- PVH PVH shares set a new yearly low of $64.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
- Marqeta MQ shares were down 6.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.84.
- Natura &Co Holding NTCO stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.40. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
- Alight ALIT shares hit a yearly low of $8.16. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Blackstone Secured BXSL shares made a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- Perrigo PRGO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.
- Rapid7 RPD shares moved down 4.61% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.58, drifting down 4.61%.
- Hanesbrands HBI shares made a new 52-week low of $12.20 on Friday. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
- New York Community NYCB shares were down 2.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
- Mister Car Wash MCW shares made a new 52-week low of $13.30 on Friday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical RARE stock hit a yearly low of $58.88. The stock was down 9.56% for the day.
- Wix.com WIX stock hit a yearly low of $68.36. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
- Altair Engineering ALTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.27%.
- YETI Holdings YETI shares set a new yearly low of $45.77 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
- Maximus MMS stock hit a yearly low of $65.94. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- Evotec EVO stock set a new 52-week low of $11.38 on Friday, moving down 3.44%.
- APi Gr APG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.69 and moving up 1.45%.
- Guardant Health GH stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.33. The stock was down 21.24% on the session.
- Wendy's WEN shares set a new yearly low of $18.42 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Ziff Davis ZD stock hit $83.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR shares were down 5.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.93.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN stock set a new 52-week low of $33.16 on Friday, moving up 5.37%.
- TFS Financial TFSL shares set a new 52-week low of $14.02. The stock traded down 5.66%.
- PacWest Banc PACW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.91%.
- Armstrong World Indus AWI shares hit a yearly low of $81.94. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- ironSource IS shares made a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Amedisys AMED shares hit a yearly low of $115.24. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Balchem BCPC shares set a new yearly low of $118.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
- Crocs CROX stock hit a yearly low of $59.57. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares made a new 52-week low of $133.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Teradata TDC shares moved down 9.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.21, drifting down 9.81%.
- Callaway Golf ELY stock set a new 52-week low of $19.46 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.
- Lancaster Colony LANC shares moved down 3.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $132.49, drifting down 3.47%.
- Farfetch FTCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.29%.
- BlackLine BL shares moved up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.60, drifting up 0.81%.
- Gates Industrial Corp GTES shares made a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Friday. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares made a new 52-week low of $44.00 on Friday. The stock was down 4.68% for the day.
- LivaNova LIVN shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $63.36.
- Appian APPN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $42.18 and moving up 2.61%.
- Conmed CNMD shares reached a new 52-week low of $116.96 on Friday morning, moving down 3.6%.
- JetBlue Airways JBLU shares hit a yearly low of $10.52. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Fox Factory Holding FOXF shares moved down 2.91% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $77.21, drifting down 2.91%.
- LXP Industrial Trust LXP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $11.64 and moving down 0.5%.
- Global E Online GLBE stock drifted down 3.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.85.
- Jamf Holding JAMF stock hit a yearly low of $27.42. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
- BlackBerry BB shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Broadstone Net Lease BNL shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.41.
- Summit Materials SUM shares hit a yearly low of $26.41. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.
- Kornit Digital KRNT stock drifted down 1.54% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $63.00.
- AZEK Co AZEK shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.02.
- Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.82%.
- Carter's CRI shares hit a yearly low of $78.54. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- Hayward Holdings HAYW shares fell to $13.76 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.07%.
- Abcam ABCM stock set a new 52-week low of $13.81 on Friday, moving down 3.4%.
- Fisker FSR shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Friday morning, moving up 7.83%.
- Nomad Foods NOMD shares made a new 52-week low of $17.86 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Papa John's International PZZA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.31%.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares set a new 52-week low of $64.79. The stock traded down 1.92%.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.26. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $33.05.
- Lightspeed Commerce LSPD shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Friday morning, moving down 1.41%.
- Freshpet FRPT stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.78.
- Essential Props Realty EPRT shares set a new 52-week low of $22.40. The stock traded down 0.74%.
- Ambarella AMBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.35 on Friday morning, moving down 1.25%.
- Denali Therapeutics DNLI shares made a new 52-week low of $23.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Friday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Alarm.com Holdings ALRM shares fell to $56.42 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.29%.
- Cvent Holding CVT stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.47%.
- Blackbaud BLKB shares fell to $51.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.77%.
- Sonos SONO shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.34.
- California Water Service CWT stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.92. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
- EnerSys ENS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $64.18. Shares traded down 0.22%.
- Q2 Holdings QTWO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $44.55. Shares traded down 0.3%.
- CommVault Systems CVLT shares hit a yearly low of $58.22. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
- Trupanion TRUP shares hit a yearly low of $61.09. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Beam Therapeutics BEAM shares fell to $33.89 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.36%.
- TaskUs TASK shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.55 on Friday morning, moving down 1.17%.
- Hamilton Lane HLNE shares reached a new 52-week low of $66.81 on Friday morning, moving down 2.2%.
- Arvinas ARVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $45.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.09%.
- Fate Therapeutics FATE stock set a new 52-week low of $24.44 on Friday, moving down 5.98%.
- Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- American Eagle Outfitters AEO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.98%.
- Focus Financial Partners FOCS shares made a new 52-week low of $36.72 on Friday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new yearly low of $65.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.
- Tilray TLRY shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Friday morning, moving down 0.82%.
- Calamos Strategic Total CSQ shares moved down 1.11% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.92, drifting down 1.11%.
- Ballard Power Systems BLDP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.59 and moving down 4.43%.
- J&J Snack Foods JJSF stock hit a yearly low of $123.16. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock set a new 52-week low of $25.43 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.
- Central Garden & Pet CENT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $42.11. Shares traded down 2.91%.
- MillerKnoll MLKN stock hit $30.11 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.13%.
- Compass COMP stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Constellium CSTM shares hit a yearly low of $15.26. The stock was up 2.61% on the session.
- AtriCure ATRC shares fell to $47.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.
- Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS stock drifted down 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.56.
- Frontdoor FTDR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.04. Shares traded down 12.07%.
- Angi ANGI stock hit $4.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares were down 1.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $41.76.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.97. Shares traded down 0.63%.
- JFrog FROG shares set a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock traded down 2.42%.
- Covetrus CVET shares moved up 5.4% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.40, drifting up 5.4%.
- Oatly Group OTLY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.18. Shares traded down 5.14%.
- InMode INMD shares hit a yearly low of $22.89. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- TPG TPG shares made a new 52-week low of $25.08 on Friday. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Liberty Latin America LILA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.51. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock traded up 0.4%.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock set a new 52-week low of $27.79 on Friday, moving down 0.18%.
- Novagold Resources NG stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- BlackRock Health Sciences BMEZ shares moved down 1.08% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.71, drifting down 1.08%.
- Live Oak Bancshares LOB shares set a new 52-week low of $41.73. The stock traded down 1.48%.
- TechTarget TTGT shares fell to $60.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.02%.
- Victory Capital Holdings VCTR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Cannae Holdings CNNE shares made a new 52-week low of $21.39 on Friday. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- BlackRock Science BSTZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.32%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock set a new 52-week low of $12.91 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
- Integral Ad Science IAS stock hit a yearly low of $11.07. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- Amicus Therapeutics FOLD shares were down 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.31.
- HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares were down 5.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.43.
- Nevro NVRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.78%.
- Fiverr International FVRR shares set a new 52-week low of $46.76. The stock traded down 4.92%.
- OPKO Health OPK shares fell to $2.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.83%.
- Kratos Defense & Security KTOS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 7.32%.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.36. Shares traded down 8.07%.
- Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $29.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.2%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.09. Shares traded down 2.94%.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- AdaptHealth AHCO shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.30.
- Schrodinger SDGR shares made a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Friday. The stock was down 3.47% for the day.
- Olo OLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.83. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- CSW Industrials CSWI stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.66. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.83. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.
- Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares were down 1.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.45.
- Fastly FSLY stock drifted down 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.64.
- Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares made a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- NMI Holdings NMIH stock set a new 52-week low of $18.15 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.
- Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock hit $49.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.89%.
- ESCO Technologies ESE stock hit a yearly low of $60.96. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
- JELD-WEN Holding JELD shares moved down 1.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.84, drifting down 1.3%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPS shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51.
- Everi Holdings EVRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $16.29. Shares traded down 0.24%.
- Northwest Bancshares NWBI shares fell to $12.13 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.36%.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $87.69.
- Corsair Gaming CRSR stock drifted up 4.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.12.
- Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock hit a yearly low of $3.90. The stock was down 3.97% for the day.
- Wolverine World Wide WWW shares moved down 1.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.39, drifting down 1.77%.
- BlackRock ESG ECAT shares moved up 0.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.33, drifting up 0.14%.
- 3D Sys DDD shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.93.
- Matterport MTTR shares fell to $4.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.
- Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.65. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- Zuora ZUO stock hit $10.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.5%.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.61. The stock traded down 2.27%.
- CareDx CDNA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $25.78 and moving down 14.53%.
- Qurate Retail QRTEA stock hit a yearly low of $2.90. The stock was down 12.88% for the day.
- Perimeter Solutions PRM shares were down 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.39.
- AMC Networks AMCX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
- Pacific Biosciences PACB shares hit a yearly low of $5.70. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund DSL stock set a new 52-week low of $13.23 on Friday, moving down 0.56%.
- Proterra PTRA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving down 3.38%.
- SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- Infinera INFN shares moved down 2.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.04, drifting down 2.69%.
- Domo DOMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.94%.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock traded down 0.63%.
- Vericel VCEL stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.12. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
- Arrival ARVL shares moved up 1.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91, drifting up 1.5%.
- 23andMe Holding ME stock set a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Friday, moving down 1.06%.
- IonQ IONQ shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Dave DAVE shares moved down 5.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.23, drifting down 5.97%.
- Meta Financial Group CASH shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.98 on Friday morning, moving down 1.21%.
- BlackRock Science BST stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.25. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- NeoGenomics NEO shares fell to $9.12 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
- Virtus Dividend NFJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.61. Shares traded down 0.93%.
- Cytek Biosciences CTKB shares moved down 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.50, drifting down 1.74%.
- Repay Hldgs RPAY stock set a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Friday, moving down 2.87%.
- Exscientia EXAI shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04.
- First Trust Inter Dur FPF shares hit a yearly low of $19.32. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Radware RDWR shares made a new 52-week low of $25.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Riot Blockchain RIOT shares moved down 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 1.86%.
- Bancorp TBBK shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Friday morning, moving down 0.92%.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT shares set a new yearly low of $7.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.57% on the session.
- Service Properties Trust SVC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.57 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
- Lion Electric LEV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.83 on Friday, moving down 0.17%.
- SomaLogic SLGC stock hit a yearly low of $5.99. The stock was down 3.69% for the day.
- GoPro GPRO shares made a new 52-week low of $6.86 on Friday. The stock was down 17.49% for the day.
- Tennant TNC shares set a new yearly low of $60.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% on the session.
- ContextLogic WISH shares set a new 52-week low of $1.55. The stock traded down 0.59%.
- Heska HSKA shares reached a new 52-week low of $99.84 on Friday morning, moving down 1.39%.
- COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PTA stock hit $19.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
- Amyris AMRS shares were down 4.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.18.
- Clean Energy Fuels CLNE shares moved down 17.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.55, drifting down 17.09%.
- Cardlytics CDLX stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.32. The stock was down 6.26% on the session.
- Utz Brands UTZ shares set a new 52-week low of $13.12. The stock traded up 0.22%.
- Canoo GOEV shares hit a yearly low of $4.26. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
- 8x8 EGHT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.51 and moving down 0.5%.
- BridgeBio Pharma BBIO stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was down 5.73% for the day.
- Noah Holdings NOAH shares set a new yearly low of $16.64 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session.
- Sumo Logic SUMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Rocket Companies RKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.42%.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares set a new yearly low of $18.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock set a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Friday, moving down 7.44%.
- Vtex VTEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.92 and moving up 1.52%.
- Phreesia PHR shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.13 on Friday morning, moving up 3.36%.
- LumiraDx LMDX shares were down 2.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.89.
- Alkami Technology ALKT stock hit $10.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.
- Accel Entertainment ACEL shares fell to $10.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%.
- I-MAB IMAB shares set a new 52-week low of $11.66. The stock traded down 7.5%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares set a new 52-week low of $11.83. The stock traded down 4.35%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Friday morning, moving down 0.09%.
- Hippo Holdings HIPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.57. Shares traded down 0.89%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares fell to $3.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.56%.
- Gen American Invts Co GAM stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.96. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM shares made a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Friday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced EOS shares set a new yearly low of $17.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% on the session.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.15 and moving down 2.1%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic AOD shares hit a yearly low of $8.62. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Standard Motor Products SMP shares set a new yearly low of $40.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.
- MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock hit $10.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.25%.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.84. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Altus Power AMPS shares set a new yearly low of $5.58 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- PAR Technology PAR shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Friday morning, moving down 0.24%.
- Erasca ERAS shares set a new 52-week low of $7.06. The stock traded down 1.36%.
- Big Lots BIG shares made a new 52-week low of $29.73 on Friday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
- AvePoint AVPT shares hit a yearly low of $4.58. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.96. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- Similarweb SMWB stock hit a yearly low of $11.41. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.
- SmartRent SMRT shares made a new 52-week low of $4.24 on Friday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.99.
- Instil Bio TIL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.31. Shares traded down 3.2%.
- Shyft Group SHYF shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $23.44.
- Unisys UIS shares hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- Myovant Sciences MYOV shares hit a yearly low of $8.40. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- ADC Therapeutics ADCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.
- Skillz SKLZ shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93.
- FibroGen FGEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.52 and moving up 1.57%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income JPC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.78. Shares traded up 0.15%.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares made a new 52-week low of $4.71 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Gorman-Rupp GRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $30.66 and moving down 2.33%.
- Riskified RSKD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Avid Bioservices CDMO stock set a new 52-week low of $12.34 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $8.98. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
- Codexis CDXS stock set a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Friday, moving up 0.94%.
- Forestar Group FOR stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.36. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $17.21 and moving down 1.25%.
- Orion Office REIT ONL shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Friday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Genius Sports GENI shares moved down 4.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67, drifting down 4.81%.
- F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock set a new 52-week low of $7.48 on Friday, moving down 2.31%.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday morning, moving down 3.69%.
- Replimune Group REPL shares hit a yearly low of $14.93. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.
- Cars.com CARS shares set a new 52-week low of $9.76. The stock traded down 5.44%.
- Invesco Municipal VMO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $10.23 and moving up 0.63%.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.42, drifting up 1.76%.
- Avidity Biosciences RNA stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Friday, moving down 2.52%.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $34.65. Shares traded down 2.5%.
- Jumia Technologies JMIA stock hit $6.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.58%.
- Anavex Life Sciences AVXL shares fell to $8.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
- trivago TRVG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.76. Shares traded down 2.88%.
- Tattooed Chef TTCF shares fell to $7.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.12%.
- Verve Therapeutics VERV shares moved down 4.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90, drifting down 4.69%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy PFN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.22 and moving down 0.36%.
- AllianzGI Artificial AIO stock hit $18.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.12%.
- FuboTV FUBO shares fell to $2.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.9%.
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI stock drifted down 1.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.67.
- Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.26%.
- Velo3D VLD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.17 and moving up 0.3%.
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving down 1.54%.
- Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP shares hit a yearly low of $20.94. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Butterfly Network BFLY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.00 and moving down 3.17%.
- Cardiovascular Systems CSII shares set a new 52-week low of $14.70. The stock traded down 3.57%.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock drifted down 2.79% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.87.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Friday, moving down 2.26%.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.00.
- HIVE Blockchain HIVE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares made a new 52-week low of $21.23 on Friday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
- Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- Century Therapeutics IPSC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.14. The stock was down 8.16% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal VKQ shares set a new 52-week low of $10.19. The stock traded up 1.07%.
- Viad VVI shares set a new yearly low of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.45% on the session.
- Inogen INGN stock hit a yearly low of $23.04. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
- HilleVax HLVX shares set a new 52-week low of $16.24. The stock traded down 4.28%.
- Bitfarms BITF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.64 and moving down 0.7%.
- AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.75. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- PGIM High Yield Fund ISD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Friday, moving up 0.15%.
- Nerdwallet NRDS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.63. Shares traded down 13.76%.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $9.24. Shares traded up 0.92%.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX stock set a new 52-week low of $27.44 on Friday, moving down 9.65%.
- Doma Holdings DOMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.55 and moving up 2.69%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares moved down 0.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.25, drifting down 0.19%.
- Calavo Growers CVGW shares hit a yearly low of $30.95. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock hit a yearly low of $6.06. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.
- Tucows TCX shares moved down 6.16% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.47, drifting down 6.16%.
- American Software AMSWA stock hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
- D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.53 and moving up 1.84%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund MYD shares set a new 52-week low of $11.28. The stock traded up 1.23%.
- Amarin Corp AMRN shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.25.
- Affimed AFMD shares were down 5.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53.
- Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock hit $2.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.32%.
- PetIQ PETQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- BioLife Solns BLFS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.02 and moving down 0.72%.
- MaxCyte MXCT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.88%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.12.
- The RealReal REAL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.88%.
- DoubleDown Interactive DDI shares moved down 4.5% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.09, drifting down 4.5%.
- PGIM Global High Yield GHY stock hit a yearly low of $12.47. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Telos TLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.67.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Friday morning, moving down 6.04%.
- Amylyx Pharma AMLX stock hit a yearly low of $8.55. The stock was down 5.6% for the day.
- Surmodics SRDX shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Friday morning, moving down 1.73%.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock drifted down 3.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.99.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock drifted up 1.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.70.
- ViewRay VRAY stock drifted up 6.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.
- Liquidity Services LQDT stock drifted down 7.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.12.
- Templeton Global Income GIM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.55 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals AVIR shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded up 0.18%.
- Mesoblast MESO stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
- Absci ABSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.62 and moving down 4.4%.
- Agenus AGEN shares set a new yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 3.12% on the session.
- Aberdeen Global Premier AWP stock hit a yearly low of $5.33. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Lands' End LE shares set a new 52-week low of $13.04. The stock traded down 0.36%.
- Mitek Systems MITK shares set a new 52-week low of $10.27. The stock traded down 2.08%.
- EHang Holdings EH stock set a new 52-week low of $7.71 on Friday, moving down 4.42%.
- Weber WEBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.25%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine DFP shares hit a yearly low of $22.55. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Latch LTCH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Friday, moving down 1.1%.
- Allspring Income EAD stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.35.
- Manitowoc Co MTW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
- Bionano Genomics BNGO shares set a new 52-week low of $1.38. The stock traded down 8.63%.
- PetMed Express PETS stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 4.2%.
- Cara Therapeutics CARA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.05. Shares traded down 2.96%.
- Bird Glb BRDS stock drifted up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48.
- Upland Software UPLD shares made a new 52-week low of $12.92 on Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock drifted down 0.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.27.
- REE Automotive REE shares made a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.36. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Friday morning, moving down 4.71%.
- Heron Therapeutics HRTX shares hit a yearly low of $4.10. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock hit $12.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.08%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust RMT stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.
- China Yuchai Intl CYD shares hit a yearly low of $10.13. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- MoneyLion ML stock drifted up 0.28% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.
- First Trust High Income FSD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $12.30 and moving down 0.24%.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.48 and moving down 5.57%.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCV shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- ChannelAdvisor ECOM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.53. Shares traded down 5.76%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Friday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- Solo Brands DTC shares moved down 3.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.87, drifting down 3.95%.
- loanDepot LDI shares fell to $2.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Friday. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.
- Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock set a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Friday, moving down 4.11%.
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.24 on Friday, moving down 4.05%.
- Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Friday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.
- Porch Group PRCH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- DWS Municipal IT KTF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving up 1.61%.
- Sophia Genetics SOPH shares made a new 52-week low of $5.41 on Friday. The stock was down 8.57% for the day.
- Circor International CIR stock hit a yearly low of $17.70. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
- GrowGeneration GRWG stock drifted down 1.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.71.
- Compass Pathways CMPS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.94 and moving down 3.4%.
- Yatsen Holding YSG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Friday, moving down 3.76%.
- Saba Capital Income BRW shares set a new 52-week low of $4.18. The stock traded down 0.47%.
- Veritone VERI stock hit $9.38 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.89%.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.15.
- Willdan Group WLDN shares set a new 52-week low of $25.32. The stock traded down 4.41%.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.01.
- Honest Co HNST stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Friday, moving down 2.89%.
- Silence Therapeutics SLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.13%.
- Endo International ENDP stock hit $1.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 29.21%.
- SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.75.
- Ideanomics IDEX shares moved down 3.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.59, drifting down 3.64%.
- Blackrock Municipal BYM shares set a new 52-week low of $11.98. The stock traded up 1.25%.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs FMTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.79 and moving down 9.2%.
- Diebold Nixdorf DBD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.79 on Friday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.55 on Friday morning, moving down 0.37%.
- Arteris AIP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Friday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
- RiverNorth Managed RMM shares hit a yearly low of $15.50. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Purple Innovation PRPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.62. Shares traded down 5.22%.
- Anika Therapeutics ANIK shares hit a yearly low of $19.95. The stock was up 2.77% on the session.
- Miller Industries MLR stock set a new 52-week low of $26.11 on Friday, moving down 0.64%.
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares made a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.70. Shares traded down 6.27%.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock hit $12.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.
- MFS Charter Income MCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.59. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Barings Global Short BGH stock set a new 52-week low of $14.61 on Friday, moving down 0.3%.
- MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares set a new yearly low of $4.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.
- Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
- RumbleON RMBL stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.27.
- Nerdy NRDY stock set a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 8.04% for the day.
- Backblaze BLZE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $7.88 and moving down 14.2%.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCZ shares fell to $3.66 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.4%.
- Radius Health RDUS stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.46. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
- Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $14.57 and moving down 1.11%.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO shares moved down 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.62, drifting down 1.98%.
- Viridian Therapeutics VRDN shares were down 5.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.13.
- Eaton Vance National EOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.56. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Inspirato ISPO shares fell to $5.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.58%.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares set a new yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Dakota Gold DC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.29%.
- AC Immune ACIU shares fell to $3.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.05%.
- NuScale Power SMR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.
- Wejo Gr WEJO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Friday. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
- LianBio LIAN shares made a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Friday. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.
- Natures Sunshine Products NATR shares set a new 52-week low of $13.16. The stock traded down 13.89%.
- Precigen PGEN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 3.08%.
- Blackrock Floating Rate BGT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.56. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
- Kronos Bio KRON shares set a new 52-week low of $4.26. The stock traded down 3.18%.
- Tilly's TLYS shares made a new 52-week low of $8.33 on Friday. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit $5.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.21. The stock was up 1.23% on the session.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
- Inseego INSG shares fell to $2.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.74%.
- AXT AXTI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday, moving down 1.36%.
- Joint JYNT shares fell to $14.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 38.92%.
- Metalla Royalty MTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- PIMCO Strategic Income RCS shares set a new 52-week low of $5.31. The stock traded down 0.75%.
- Personalis PSNL shares set a new yearly low of $5.06 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% on the session.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.22 on Friday morning, moving down 4.9%.
- DermTech DMTK shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Friday morning, moving down 2.41%.
- Ponce Financial Group PDLB stock drifted down 6.48% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.40.
- Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares moved down 1.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.36, drifting down 1.07%.
- Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock hit $6.29 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.5%.
- Kamada KMDA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.86 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
- XOMA XOMA shares moved up 7.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $17.86, drifting up 7.99%.
- Franklin Duration Income FTF shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Accuray ARAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 2.07%.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $5.75. Shares traded down 4.04%.
- Genius Brands Intl GNUS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock traded down 2.84%.
- Aberdeen Income Credit ACP stock drifted down 0.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.86.
- Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock hit $2.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.13%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return LGI shares made a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Friday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Nam Tai Property NTP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.74 on Friday. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $4.73 and moving down 4.11%.
- Talkspace TALK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Friday, moving up 2.31%.
- Territorial Bancorp TBNK stock hit a yearly low of $22.01. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- Taiwan Fund TWN stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.00. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares hit a yearly low of $4.02. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP shares set a new yearly low of $5.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Apollo Tactical Income AIF stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $13.45. Shares traded up 0.06%.
- Vroom VRM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 1.05%.
- High Tide HITI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.91 and moving down 2.48%.
- Entrada Therapeutics TRDA shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
- Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- Limoneira LMNR stock set a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Friday, moving down 2.02%.
- Omeros OMER shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
- Altimmune ALT stock hit $4.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.14%.
- Gritstone Bio GRTS stock hit $2.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%.
- Kaltura KLTR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Friday, moving down 1.03%.
- Immunic IMUX shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Friday morning, moving down 0.64%.
- Compugen CGEN shares were down 5.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.03.
- Clough Global Equity GLQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Friday morning, moving up 0.86%.
- New America High Income HYB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Friday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- National CineMedia NCMI shares fell to $2.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.
- comScore SCOR stock hit $1.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.62%.
- Stereotaxis STXS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.19. Shares traded up 1.31%.
- VOXX International VOXX stock hit a yearly low of $7.17. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
- Renalytix RNLX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.48. The stock traded down 2.13%.
- Luna Innovations LUNA shares moved down 2.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.23, drifting down 2.22%.
- Zymergen ZY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.75%.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.35. The stock traded down 1.74%.
- Voya Infrastructure IDE shares made a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Friday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI shares set a new 52-week low of $6.17. The stock traded up 1.59%.
- CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.99%.
- Poseida Therapeutics PSTX stock hit $2.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.36%.
- Quantum QMCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares set a new 52-week low of $11.93. The stock traded down 2.17%.
- Katapult Holdings KPLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
- HEXO HEXO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares were down 9.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.96.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX stock hit $2.71 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.8%.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock drifted up 1.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.
- NeuroPace NPCE shares fell to $6.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
- Bit Digital BTBT shares set a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock traded up 0.5%.
- Cellectis CLLS shares hit a yearly low of $3.36. The stock was down 11.05% on the session.
- KVH Industries KVHI stock hit $7.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.31%.
- CECO Environmental CECE stock drifted down 1.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.30.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS stock hit a yearly low of $3.55. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
- Daktronics DAKT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.43%.
- AVITA Medical RCEL shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.84.
- Genetron Holdings GTH shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Friday morning, moving down 4.91%.
- Clovis Oncology CLVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 29.59%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.83.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares set a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock traded down 2.47%.
- Shattuck Labs STTK shares hit a yearly low of $3.24. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.
- Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares set a new yearly low of $10.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock hit $2.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.53%.
- Exela Technologies XELA shares were down 8.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares fell to $2.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.37%.
- Cue Biopharma CUE shares hit a yearly low of $3.76. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Western Asset Mortgage DMO shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- StoneCastle Financial BANX shares set a new yearly low of $17.78 this morning. The stock was up 1.95% on the session.
- Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Nuveen Preferred JPT shares set a new 52-week low of $19.89. The stock traded down 0.97%.
- OTR Acquisition OTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $9.25. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Immuneering IMRX shares moved down 3.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.73, drifting down 3.9%.
- Nuveen Short Duration JSD shares set a new yearly low of $13.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
- Cormedix CRMD stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Friday, moving down 2.06%.
- Atossa Therapeutics ATOS shares hit a yearly low of $0.95. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
- Citizens CIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.46 and moving down 1.98%.
- ChromaDex CDXC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Genius Gr GNS stock hit $5.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.64%.
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock drifted down 3.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.14.
- Mesa Air Group MESA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.27 and moving down 0.58%.
- Apyx Medical APYX stock drifted down 2.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.39.
- Western Asset Municipal MNP stock hit $12.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.65%.
- EMCORE EMKR shares were up 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.
- Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.66. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Calamos Global Total CGO shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Friday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Precision BioSciences DTIL shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.85.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares made a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Friday. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.14. Shares traded down 4.1%.
- Voya Emerging Markets IHD shares set a new 52-week low of $5.91. The stock traded down 1.0%.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR stock hit a yearly low of $2.53. The stock was down 7.29% for the day.
- CytomX Therapeutics CTMX shares moved up 4.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting up 4.35%.
- Silverback Therapeutics SBTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.02 and moving down 0.64%.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.17. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares fell to $9.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.53%.
- American Res AREC shares hit a yearly low of $1.57. The stock was down 3.25% on the session.
- LAVA Therapeutics LVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded up 4.8%.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.
- Cortexyme CRTX stock hit $3.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
- Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.76 this morning. The stock was down 12.72% on the session.
- DarioHealth DRIO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Shift Technologies SFT shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM stock hit $1.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
- Pioneer Diversified High HNW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.49%.
- Virtus Global VGI stock hit a yearly low of $8.81. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock hit $0.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.97%.
- Eargo EAR shares made a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares fell to $3.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.95%.
- CarLotz LOTZ shares set a new yearly low of $0.79 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Asensus Surgical ASXC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.52%.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.23.
- Dare Bioscience DARE shares hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Puma Biotechnology PBYI shares set a new 52-week low of $2.03. The stock traded down 8.82%.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock drifted down 4.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31. The stock traded down 9.46%.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC stock hit a yearly low of $2.77. The stock was up 4.81% for the day.
- XpresSpa Group XSPA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.93%.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 4.25%.
- Western Asset Mortgage WMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 6.21%.
- BioAtla BCAB shares fell to $2.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.17%.
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares set a new yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 4.11% on the session.
- BM Technologies BMTX shares made a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
- Curis CRIS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving up 0.44%.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares fell to $1.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.27%.
- NantHealth NH shares fell to $0.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares were up 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.14.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares fell to $2.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.63%.
- Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.08. Shares traded down 4.04%.
- Zedge ZDGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, moving down 2.62%.
- Tuniu TOUR stock hit $0.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.27%.
- Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Energous WATT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.92. Shares traded down 4.51%.
- Mustang Bio MBIO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.24%.
- Aspira Womens Health AWH stock hit $0.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.
- Angel Oak Dynamic DYFN shares set a new 52-week low of $17.60. The stock traded down 0.4%.
- Ocean Bio-Chem OBCI shares moved down 0.99% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 0.99%.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares fell to $2.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Friday, moving down 1.72%.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.60 on Friday morning, moving down 1.34%.
- InflaRx IFRX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Friday, moving down 6.21%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares were down 5.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.05.
- Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock set a new 52-week low of $2.88 on Friday, moving down 1.13%.
- Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Safeguard Scientifics SFE shares fell to $3.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.49%.
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded down 2.91%.
- Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.
- Cyteir Therapeutics CYT stock drifted down 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89.
- BayFirst Financial BAFN shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday morning, moving down 0.58%.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
- Comstock Mining LODE shares moved down 7.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90, drifting down 7.83%.
- Usio USIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Yoshitsu TKLF shares fell to $1.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.56.
- Royce Global Value Trust RGT shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.4%.
- Transact Technologies TACT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Farmmi FAMI shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09. The stock traded down 9.14%.
- iBio IBIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 2.52% for the day.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares made a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Friday. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.76%.
- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 7.77%.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.50. Shares traded up 1.98%.
- DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.56%.
- eMagin EMAN shares set a new yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 10.31% on the session.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock traded down 3.1%.
- NewAge NBEV shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.36.
- Brooklyn BTX shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Iridex IRIX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.38 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.
- GT Biopharma GTBP shares moved down 4.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.51, drifting down 4.07%.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares moved down 4.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72, drifting down 4.29%.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr SLS shares fell to $2.52 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.25%.
- T2 Biosystems TTOO stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 18.81% for the day.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 5.34% on the session.
- Westwater Resources WWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Friday morning, moving down 4.2%.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares fell to $0.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.04%.
- MIND C.T.I. MNDO stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
- Glimpse Group VRAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST stock set a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Friday, moving down 4.72%.
- Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.62 and moving up 0.61%.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 7.97% on the session.
- ProQR Therapeutics PRQR shares moved down 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.64, drifting down 0.01%.
- Pro-Dex PDEX shares fell to $12.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.36%.
- Air T AIRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.00. The stock traded down 5.41%.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
- AudioEye AEYE shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.7%.
- Society Pass SOPA shares were down 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.
- TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- Trevena TRVN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock traded up 0.27%.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 6.14%.
- Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares hit a yearly low of $0.22. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
- Austin Gold AUST shares fell to $3.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.1%.
- Applied Genetic AGTC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Friday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
- Midwest Holding MDWT shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.79 on Friday morning, moving down 6.3%.
- The9 NCTY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.95 and moving down 4.23%.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.26%.
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.57.
- Pennsylvania REIT PEI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%.
- Galecto GLTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.52. Shares traded down 4.38%.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock traded down 3.17%.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock hit $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.14%.
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate RMCF stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.48. The stock was up 5.98% on the session.
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- iPower IPW stock set a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Friday, moving down 2.4%.
- BiomX PHGE stock hit $1.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.34%.
- GlycoMimetics GLYC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.12%.
- Avrobio AVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock traded down 5.62%.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares set a new yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.06. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Vislink Technologies VISL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.75. Shares traded down 4.07%.
- NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 3.94% for the day.
- India Globalization Cap IGC shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares set a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock traded up 5.97%.
- NuCana NCNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.61. Shares traded down 4.41%.
- Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX shares fell to $1.01 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.93%.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS stock drifted down 6.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.37.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 13.89% on the session.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares fell to $3.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.42%.
- HyreCar HYRE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.
- Oncorus ONCR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded up 2.19%.
- CN Energy Group CNEY shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares fell to $0.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%.
- Aprea Therapeutics APRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 4.25%.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Friday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares set a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- iSpecimen ISPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.94 and moving down 0.8%.
- First High-School Edu FHS stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.82. Shares traded down 10.56%.
- BSQUARE BSQR shares hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares made a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Friday. The stock was down 6.73% for the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares fell to $0.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.85%.
- LiqTech International LIQT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.65%.
- Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares fell to $0.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.91%.
- AmpliTech Gr AMPG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.38. The stock traded up 1.21%.
- Vivopower International VVPR shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.08.
- Precipio PRPO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.98. The stock traded down 0.97%.
- ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.
- Liminal Biosciences LMNL shares hit a yearly low of $0.71. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Akerna KERN shares fell to $0.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.12%.
- Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.27%.
- RealNetworks RNWK shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Friday morning, moving down 4.5%.
- Sonic Foundry SOFO stock drifted down 5.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.04.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL shares were down 2.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.51.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund SVVC shares moved down 1.97% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.96, drifting down 1.97%.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy IINN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.90. Shares traded down 4.31%.
- OLB Gr OLB stock drifted up 0.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.34.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN stock drifted down 2.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65.
- Troika Media Group TRKA stock hit a yearly low of $0.40. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock set a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Friday, moving up 6.06%.
- Aptevo Therapeutics APVO shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.
- OpGen OPGN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.39 and moving down 3.31%.
- Myomo MYO shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Friday morning, moving up 4.36%.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock drifted down 6.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.73.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a yearly low of $0.46. The stock was down 4.93% for the day.
- Graybug Vision GRAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.91 and moving down 2.68%.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell to $0.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.8%.
- Kelso Technologies KIQ shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35. The stock traded down 1.92%.
- Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Friday. The stock was down 5.67% for the day.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved down 0.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04, drifting down 0.95%.
- G Medical Innovations GMVD shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Calyxt CLXT shares hit a yearly low of $0.32. The stock was down 10.81% on the session.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.7%.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.05. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.
- Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% on the session.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares moved down 8.87% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.12, drifting down 8.87%.
- ClearOne CLRO shares fell to $0.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.77%.
- Star Equity Hldgs STRR stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares made a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
- Kubient KBNT stock hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19. The stock traded down 6.37%.
- Sigma Labs SGLB stock hit a yearly low of $1.14. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock hit $0.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.19%.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Friday morning, moving down 5.82%.
- Dynatronics DYNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock traded down 1.9%.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.30 and moving down 3.44%.
- NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock drifted down 13.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.56.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell to $2.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.36%.
- Allied Healthcare Prods AHPI stock drifted down 2.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.
- Motorsport Games MSGM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Friday, moving down 1.32%.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.51. Shares traded down 27.87%.
- Histogen HSTO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.17. Shares traded down 1.61%.
- Highway Holdings HIHO shares hit a yearly low of $2.13. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.
- Happiness Development Gro HAPP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Friday, moving up 2.13%.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded down 2.42%.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock drifted down 7.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11.
- Cemtrex CETX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Friday morning, moving down 7.68%.
- SenesTech SNES stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 6.99%.
- Armstrong Flooring AFI stock drifted down 4.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.28.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock traded down 4.81%.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock set a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Friday, moving down 2.18%.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.20 and moving down 54.61%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.