Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRVL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $422,530 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $235,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $54.0 to $80.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 1099.44 with a total volume of 1,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $54.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $131.9K 319 145 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $114.6K 319 354 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/03/22 $54.00 $103.4K 0 137 MRVL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $62.50 $75.1K 132 86 MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $48.7K 800 245

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,146,084, the price of MRVL is down -7.26% at $58.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $80

