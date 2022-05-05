What Are Whales Doing With Akamai Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Akamai Technologies AKAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AKAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 57 uncommon options trades for Akamai Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,670,797, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,150,548.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $155.0 for Akamai Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Akamai Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Akamai Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Akamai Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKAM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $247.6K 6.8K 158 AKAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $175.5K 210 2.2K AKAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $145.0K 13 205 AKAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $97.50 $125.0K 0 995 AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $101.0K 52 18

Where Is Akamai Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,241,143, the price of AKAM is down -4.8% at $97.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Akamai Technologies:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $102

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Akamai Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

