Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday, 351 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN .

. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Nephros NEPH 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 32.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 32.94% to reach a new 52-week low. Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.08% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Amazon.com AMZN shares fell to $2,315.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.96%.

shares fell to $2,315.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.96%. Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares set a new yearly low of $233.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $233.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Snowflake SNOW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $162.51. Shares traded down 11.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $162.51. Shares traded down 11.18%. Shopify SHOP stock hit a new 52-week low of $395.86. The stock was down 17.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $395.86. The stock was down 17.61% on the session. VMware VMW shares hit a yearly low of $104.58. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $104.58. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Prudential PUK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.86 on Thursday, moving down 7.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.86 on Thursday, moving down 7.01%. IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares made a new 52-week low of $378.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $378.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day. eBay EBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.17. The stock was down 8.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.17. The stock was down 8.95% on the session. First Republic Bank FRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $147.23 and moving down 5.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $147.23 and moving down 5.27%. Ball BLL shares hit a yearly low of $76.73. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $76.73. The stock was down 6.14% on the session. DoorDash DASH shares hit a yearly low of $70.21. The stock was down 13.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $70.21. The stock was down 13.02% on the session. Expedia Group EXPE shares fell to $135.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.44%.

shares fell to $135.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.44%. Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%. VF VFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.76 and moving down 4.23%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.76 and moving down 4.23%. Unity Software U shares set a new yearly low of $61.40 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $61.40 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session. Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $351.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.

stock hit $351.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%. HubSpot HUBS stock set a new 52-week low of $341.43 on Thursday, moving down 11.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $341.43 on Thursday, moving down 11.43%. AppLovin APP shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.49, drifting down 7.99%.

shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.49, drifting down 7.99%. Etsy ETSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.03%. News NWS shares hit a yearly low of $19.75. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.75. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $24.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Dynatrace DT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.92 and moving down 7.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.92 and moving down 7.99%. Open Text OTEX stock hit $38.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.43%.

stock hit $38.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.43%. Globant GLOB stock drifted down 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $201.06.

stock drifted down 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $201.06. Tapestry TPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.95%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.95%. SentinelOne S stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 9.02% on the session. Wayfair W shares were down 17.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.80.

shares were down 17.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.80. RH RH shares moved down 8.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $309.01, drifting down 8.26%.

shares moved down 8.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $309.01, drifting down 8.26%. Axon Enterprise AXON shares moved down 9.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $104.17, drifting down 9.49%.

shares moved down 9.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $104.17, drifting down 9.49%. Genpact G shares made a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. Aluminum Corp of China ACH shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 6.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 6.86%. Ralph Lauren RL shares set a new yearly low of $100.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $100.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session. Avalara AVLR shares were down 10.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $70.71.

shares were down 10.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $70.71. Braskem BAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock was down 6.86% on the session. Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 9.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.51.

stock drifted down 9.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.51. Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR shares set a new yearly low of $56.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $56.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session. Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR stock hit $19.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.02%.

stock hit $19.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.02%. Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $49.16. The stock traded down 15.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $49.16. The stock traded down 15.17%. FirstService FSV stock set a new 52-week low of $119.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $119.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%. GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 10.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 10.83% on the session. Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.27%. Blackstone Secured BXSL stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 2.49% for the day. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.94. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.94. The stock was down 1.74% on the session. Altair Engineering ALTR shares set a new yearly low of $53.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Maximus MMS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.78 on Thursday, moving down 7.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $66.78 on Thursday, moving down 7.59%. Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was down 4.33% for the day. Wendy's WEN shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91.

shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91. Luminar Technologies LAZR shares hit a yearly low of $11.39. The stock was down 6.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.39. The stock was down 6.68% on the session. Lancaster Colony LANC shares set a new yearly low of $141.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $141.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session. Amedisys AMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $118.87. Shares traded down 4.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $118.87. Shares traded down 4.45%. Farfetch FTCH shares moved down 9.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 9.85%.

shares moved down 9.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 9.85%. DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares set a new 52-week low of $34.25. The stock traded down 18.23%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.25. The stock traded down 18.23%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17, drifting down 1.22%.

shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17, drifting down 1.22%. LivaNova LIVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $66.97. Shares traded down 9.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $66.97. Shares traded down 9.04%. Abcam ABCM shares fell to $14.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.

shares fell to $14.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%. Carter's CRI shares fell to $81.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.47%.

shares fell to $81.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.47%. Freshpet FRPT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $72.84 and moving down 9.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $72.84 and moving down 9.13%. Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares fell to $34.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%.

shares fell to $34.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%. BRF BRFS stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.14%.

stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.14%. Brink's BCO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.77. The stock traded down 5.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $56.77. The stock traded down 5.04%. Arvinas ARVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.25. Shares traded down 7.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.25. Shares traded down 7.05%. Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 18.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 18.05% on the session. Warby Parker WRBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.64. Shares traded down 9.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.64. Shares traded down 9.65%. Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.28. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.28. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $24.10. The stock traded down 5.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.10. The stock traded down 5.41%. Axos Financial AX stock set a new 52-week low of $37.20 on Thursday, moving down 5.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.20 on Thursday, moving down 5.61%. Nevro NVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.21. The stock traded down 7.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $56.21. The stock traded down 7.43%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20. The stock traded down 5.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20. The stock traded down 5.6%. Liberty Latin America LILA shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session. Liberty Latin America LILAK stock hit a yearly low of $8.57. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.57. The stock was down 8.81% for the day. HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.1%. Paymentus Holdings PAY stock drifted down 8.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.32.

stock drifted down 8.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.32. Fortress Transportation FTAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.78. Shares traded down 2.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.78. Shares traded down 2.58%. Brookfield Bus BBU shares fell to $23.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%.

shares fell to $23.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%. Vimeo VMEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 10.28% on the session. Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.09%. Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 15.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 15.55% on the session. StepStone Group STEP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.52%. Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 5.91% on the session. Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 7.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.

stock drifted down 7.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59. Veracyte VCYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.45. Shares traded down 12.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.45. Shares traded down 12.87%. Proterra PTRA shares fell to $6.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.3%.

shares fell to $6.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.3%. Veris Residential VRE stock drifted down 8.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.47.

stock drifted down 8.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.47. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares moved down 3.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49, drifting down 3.55%.

shares moved down 3.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49, drifting down 3.55%. TriMas TRS shares set a new 52-week low of $27.80. The stock traded down 3.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $27.80. The stock traded down 3.53%. Service Properties Trust SVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 12.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 12.64%. Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.75. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.75. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Deluxe DLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.88. Shares traded down 7.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.88. Shares traded down 7.69%. Canoo GOEV stock hit $4.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.

stock hit $4.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%. Omega Flex OFLX stock drifted down 4.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.51.

stock drifted down 4.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.51. Blackrock Credit BTZ stock hit $11.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.28%.

stock hit $11.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.28%. LendingTree TREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.94%. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR stock hit a yearly low of $20.01. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.01. The stock was down 7.85% for the day. Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session. NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Thursday, moving down 1.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Thursday, moving down 1.99%. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 17.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 17.2%. SLR Investment SLRC stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.

stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02. Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.46. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.46. The stock was down 7.16% on the session. Unisys UIS shares fell to $12.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.

shares fell to $12.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%. Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.04, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.04, drifting down 2.23%. SmartRent SMRT shares fell to $4.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.03%.

shares fell to $4.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.03%. Shyft Group SHYF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.07. Shares traded down 6.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.07. Shares traded down 6.05%. John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS shares set a new 52-week low of $72.71. The stock traded down 1.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $72.71. The stock traded down 1.93%. Health Catalyst HCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.21%. National Research NRC stock hit $31.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.

stock hit $31.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%. Skillsoft SKIL shares moved down 3.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 3.35%.

shares moved down 3.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 3.35%. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.71%. Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares fell to $3.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.26%.

shares fell to $3.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares hit a yearly low of $17.28. The stock was down 12.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.28. The stock was down 12.58% on the session. trivago TRVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.94%. Denny's DENN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 3.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 3.8%. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares fell to $4.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.

shares fell to $4.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock traded down 1.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock traded down 1.59%. Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares were down 5.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.

shares were down 5.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36. Senseonics Holdings SENS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.31%. FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.22%. Tucows TCX shares set a new 52-week low of $53.46. The stock traded down 4.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.46. The stock traded down 4.09%. Calavo Growers CVGW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $32.10 and moving down 5.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $32.10 and moving down 5.21%. Bioventus BVS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 7.05%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 7.05%. Amarin Corp AMRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.94%. Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 10.43% on the session. BRC BRCC stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 16.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 16.98% for the day. American Software AMSWA stock set a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%. Blackstone Strategic BGB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.92%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68. The stock traded down 1.46%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68. The stock traded down 1.46%. Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. Absci ABSI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday, moving down 9.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday, moving down 9.23%. Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%. Tupperware Brands TUP shares made a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.9% for the day. The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 12.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 12.65% for the day. Templeton Global Income GIM shares fell to $4.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%.

shares fell to $4.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day. Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a yearly low of $4.84. The stock was down 11.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.84. The stock was down 11.57% for the day. Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.

stock hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%. Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $13.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session. Blackrock Floating Rate FRA shares hit a yearly low of $12.09. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.09. The stock was down 1.03% on the session. Independent Bank IBCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.22. Shares traded down 2.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.22. Shares traded down 2.6%. First Trust High Income FSD shares set a new yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. loanDepot LDI shares moved down 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting down 6.57%.

shares moved down 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting down 6.57%. PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.9%. CURO Group Holdings CURO shares fell to $9.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.96%.

shares fell to $9.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.96%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $8.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.36%.

stock hit $8.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.36%. Nyxoah NYXH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.97%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day. Universal Electronics UEIC shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.17.

shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.17. North American NOA stock hit $11.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.11%.

stock hit $11.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.11%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new 52-week low of $5.56. The stock traded down 12.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.56. The stock traded down 12.89%. Liberty All Star Growth ASG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.14. Shares traded down 4.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.14. Shares traded down 4.59%. Arteris AIP shares fell to $10.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%.

shares fell to $10.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%. Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares set a new yearly low of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Perella Weinberg PWP shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.92%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.23%. Angel Oak Financial FINS shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.79, drifting down 0.56%.

shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.79, drifting down 0.56%. Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 and moving down 2.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 and moving down 2.33%. MFS Charter Income MCR stock hit a yearly low of $6.71. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.71. The stock was down 1.03% for the day. Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.86. Shares traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.86. Shares traded down 1.48%. 22nd Century Group XXII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 5.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 5.99%. Western Asset High Yield HYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%. Barings Global Short BGH stock hit $14.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.

stock hit $14.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%. MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting down 1.82%.

shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting down 1.82%. RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.14. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.14. The stock was down 8.64% on the session. Nerdy NRDY shares fell to $3.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.

shares fell to $3.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%. Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock hit a yearly low of $5.08. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.08. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock traded down 0.66%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock traded down 0.66%. Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit $3.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.

stock hit $3.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%. Whole Earth Brands FREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%. Inspirato ISPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.59%. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.75% for the day. Lifetime Brands LCUT stock drifted down 5.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.75.

stock drifted down 5.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.75. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit $10.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.62%.

stock hit $10.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.62%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares fell to $4.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.43%.

shares fell to $4.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.43%. Personalis PSNL shares moved down 9.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.32, drifting down 9.05%.

shares moved down 9.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.32, drifting down 9.05%. Inseego INSG shares moved down 24.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 24.18%.

shares moved down 24.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 24.18%. Pure Cycle PCYO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.10. Shares traded down 5.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.10. Shares traded down 5.5%. FS Bancorp FSBW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.07.

shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.07. Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares hit a yearly low of $22.44. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.44. The stock was down 2.93% on the session. Accuray ARAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%. Nam Tai Property NTP stock hit a yearly low of $5.45. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.45. The stock was down 10.53% for the day. Central Valley Community CVCY stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42.

stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42. Marinus Pharma MRNS shares hit a yearly low of $5.76. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.76. The stock was down 4.57% on the session. Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10. Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 1.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 1.71%. High Tide HITI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.33. Shares traded down 4.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.33. Shares traded down 4.1%. Anghami ANGH shares set a new yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session. Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.24.

shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.24. Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock traded down 3.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock traded down 3.61%. Vroom VRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.12%. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday, moving down 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday, moving down 1.82%. Kaltura KLTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 4.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 4.28%. Immunic IMUX stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%.

stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%. BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 1.75%.

shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 1.75%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 4.37% on the session. Insight Select Income INSI stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%. CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.64%. New America High Income HYB shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session. comScore SCOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 6.01% on the session. Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.53%. Western Asset Global High EHI shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was up 0.68% for the day. Blackstone Long-Short BGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.32%. Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares fell to $2.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.

shares fell to $2.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%. Zepp Health ZEPP stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.

stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares moved down 5.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81, drifting down 5.02%.

shares moved down 5.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81, drifting down 5.02%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90. The stock traded down 1.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90. The stock traded down 1.97%. Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares fell to $7.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.

shares fell to $7.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%. Eastern Co EML stock hit $22.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.

stock hit $22.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%. Eaton Vance Short EVG stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 1.17% for the day. Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.

stock hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%. Citizens CIA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.07%. Nuveen Short Duration JSD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%. Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%. Apyx Medical APYX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.84% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.84% for the day. Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.41.

shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.41. Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.77 and moving down 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.77 and moving down 1.01%. Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 9.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 9.24%. EMCORE EMKR stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.16%.

stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.16%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.

shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%. BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 9.73%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 9.73%. WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.93% on the session. Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB stock hit a yearly low of $9.62. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.62. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Eargo EAR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.68 and moving down 10.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.68 and moving down 10.78%. BioAtla BCAB shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 32.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 32.11% on the session. Shift Technologies SFT shares moved down 8.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 8.27%.

shares moved down 8.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 8.27%. BitNile Hldgs NILE shares moved down 7.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 7.84%.

shares moved down 7.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 7.84%. Horizon Global HZN stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 5.5% for the day. CarLotz LOTZ shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.2%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.2%. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit $9.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.

stock hit $9.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%. Asensus Surgical ASXC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.93% for the day. Marketwise MKTW stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.52.

stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.52. Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.49%. Kirkland's KIRK shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session. Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%. Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.12. Shares traded down 0.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.12. Shares traded down 0.95%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. Power REIT PW stock set a new 52-week low of $22.35 on Thursday, moving down 8.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.35 on Thursday, moving down 8.18%. Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV stock drifted down 4.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.

stock drifted down 4.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. Valens Co VLNS shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.44%.

shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.44%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 2.13%. Journey Medical DERM stock hit $3.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%.

stock hit $3.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%. Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%. Orchard Therapeutics ORTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.52. Shares traded down 5.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.52. Shares traded down 5.38%. Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 25.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 25.59% for the day. Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. Iridex IRIX shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session. Field Trip Health FTRP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%. Crexendo CXDO stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.

stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%. Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 11.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 11.35%. Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.68% on the session. Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.42% for the day. Helbiz HLBZ stock drifted down 3.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.

stock drifted down 3.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday, moving down 3.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday, moving down 3.36%. AudioEye AEYE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday, moving down 1.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday, moving down 1.01%. Midwest Holding MDWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.17%. Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 9.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 9.05% for the day. Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 8.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 8.79% on the session. Trinity Place Hldgs TPHS stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 20.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 20.58% for the day. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.33. Shares traded down 9.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.33. Shares traded down 9.6%. NuCana NCNA shares hit a yearly low of $0.66. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.66. The stock was down 4.83% on the session. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.

stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%. Sotherly Hotels SOHO shares moved down 3.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.7%.

shares moved down 3.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.7%. CN Energy Group CNEY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 2.82% on the session. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.20. Shares traded down 6.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.20. Shares traded down 6.07%. Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock traded down 5.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock traded down 5.85%. Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.01. Shares traded down 2.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.01. Shares traded down 2.62%. Reed's REED stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.55% for the day. Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%. Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 23.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 23.88% for the day. Sonic Foundry SOFO shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Troika Media Group TRKA shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock hit $2.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.17%.

stock hit $2.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.17%. Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL shares hit a yearly low of $5.65. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.65. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Quhuo QH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 12.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 12.24%. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 1.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 1.91%. ClearOne CLRO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares moved down 13.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 13.56%.

shares moved down 13.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 13.56%. ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock hit $0.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.5%.

stock hit $0.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.5%. Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock drifted down 3.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25.

stock drifted down 3.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.

shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42. Allena Pharma ALNA stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.72%.

stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.72%. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day. MMTEC MTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.75% on the session. Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session. CooTek (Cayman) CTK shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 6.15% on the session. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 6.59%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.