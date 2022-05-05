QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 11:38 AM | 35 min read

 

During Thursday, 351 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Nephros NEPH's stock traded down the lowest, falling 32.94% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.08% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

  • Amazon.com AMZN shares fell to $2,315.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.96%.
  • Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares set a new yearly low of $233.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Snowflake SNOW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $162.51. Shares traded down 11.18%.
  • Shopify SHOP stock hit a new 52-week low of $395.86. The stock was down 17.61% on the session.
  • VMware VMW shares hit a yearly low of $104.58. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Prudential PUK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.86 on Thursday, moving down 7.01%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares made a new 52-week low of $378.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
  • eBay EBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.17. The stock was down 8.95% on the session.
  • First Republic Bank FRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $147.23 and moving down 5.27%.
  • Ball BLL shares hit a yearly low of $76.73. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.
  • DoorDash DASH shares hit a yearly low of $70.21. The stock was down 13.02% on the session.
  • Expedia Group EXPE shares fell to $135.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.44%.
  • Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%.
  • VF VFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.76 and moving down 4.23%.
  • Unity Software U shares set a new yearly low of $61.40 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $351.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
  • HubSpot HUBS stock set a new 52-week low of $341.43 on Thursday, moving down 11.43%.
  • AppLovin APP shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.49, drifting down 7.99%.
  • Etsy ETSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.03%.
  • News NWS shares hit a yearly low of $19.75. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $24.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Dynatrace DT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.92 and moving down 7.99%.
  • Open Text OTEX stock hit $38.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.43%.
  • Globant GLOB stock drifted down 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $201.06.
  • Tapestry TPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.95%.
  • SentinelOne S stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
  • Wayfair W shares were down 17.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.80.
  • RH RH shares moved down 8.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $309.01, drifting down 8.26%.
  • Axon Enterprise AXON shares moved down 9.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $104.17, drifting down 9.49%.
  • Genpact G shares made a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
  • Aluminum Corp of China ACH shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 6.86%.
  • Ralph Lauren RL shares set a new yearly low of $100.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
  • Avalara AVLR shares were down 10.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $70.71.
  • Braskem BAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.
  • Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 9.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.51.
  • Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR shares set a new yearly low of $56.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.
  • Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR stock hit $19.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.02%.
  • Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $49.16. The stock traded down 15.17%.
  • FirstService FSV stock set a new 52-week low of $119.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%.
  • GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 10.83% on the session.
  • Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.27%.
  • Blackstone Secured BXSL stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.94. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
  • Altair Engineering ALTR shares set a new yearly low of $53.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Maximus MMS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.78 on Thursday, moving down 7.59%.
  • Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.
  • Wendy's WEN shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91.
  • Luminar Technologies LAZR shares hit a yearly low of $11.39. The stock was down 6.68% on the session.
  • Lancaster Colony LANC shares set a new yearly low of $141.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.
  • Amedisys AMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $118.87. Shares traded down 4.45%.
  • Farfetch FTCH shares moved down 9.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 9.85%.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares set a new 52-week low of $34.25. The stock traded down 18.23%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17, drifting down 1.22%.
  • LivaNova LIVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $66.97. Shares traded down 9.04%.
  • Abcam ABCM shares fell to $14.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.
  • Carter's CRI shares fell to $81.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.47%.
  • Freshpet FRPT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $72.84 and moving down 9.13%.
  • Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares fell to $34.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%.
  • BRF BRFS stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.14%.
  • Brink's BCO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.77. The stock traded down 5.04%.
  • Arvinas ARVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.25. Shares traded down 7.05%.
  • Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 18.05% on the session.
  • Warby Parker WRBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.64. Shares traded down 9.65%.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.28. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
  • Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $24.10. The stock traded down 5.41%.
  • Axos Financial AX stock set a new 52-week low of $37.20 on Thursday, moving down 5.61%.
  • Nevro NVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.21. The stock traded down 7.43%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20. The stock traded down 5.6%.
  • Liberty Latin America LILA shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
  • Liberty Latin America LILAK stock hit a yearly low of $8.57. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.1%.
  • Paymentus Holdings PAY stock drifted down 8.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.32.
  • Fortress Transportation FTAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.78. Shares traded down 2.58%.
  • Brookfield Bus BBU shares fell to $23.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%.
  • Vimeo VMEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.09%.
  • Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 15.55% on the session.
  • StepStone Group STEP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.52%.
  • Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 7.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.
  • Veracyte VCYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.45. Shares traded down 12.87%.
  • Proterra PTRA shares fell to $6.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.3%.
  • Veris Residential VRE stock drifted down 8.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.47.
  • Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares moved down 3.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49, drifting down 3.55%.
  • TriMas TRS shares set a new 52-week low of $27.80. The stock traded down 3.53%.
  • Service Properties Trust SVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 12.64%.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.75. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • Deluxe DLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.88. Shares traded down 7.69%.
  • Canoo GOEV stock hit $4.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.
  • Omega Flex OFLX stock drifted down 4.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.51.
  • Blackrock Credit BTZ stock hit $11.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.28%.
  • LendingTree TREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.94%.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR stock hit a yearly low of $20.01. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Thursday, moving down 1.99%.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 17.2%.
  • SLR Investment SLRC stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.
  • Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.46. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
  • Unisys UIS shares fell to $12.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.04, drifting down 2.23%.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares fell to $4.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.03%.
  • Shyft Group SHYF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.07. Shares traded down 6.05%.
  • John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS shares set a new 52-week low of $72.71. The stock traded down 1.93%.
  • Health Catalyst HCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.21%.
  • National Research NRC stock hit $31.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares moved down 3.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 3.35%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.71%.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares fell to $3.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.26%.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares hit a yearly low of $17.28. The stock was down 12.58% on the session.
  • trivago TRVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.94%.
  • Denny's DENN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 3.8%.
  • ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares fell to $4.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.
  • Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock traded down 1.59%.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares were down 5.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.
  • Senseonics Holdings SENS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.31%.
  • FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.22%.
  • Tucows TCX shares set a new 52-week low of $53.46. The stock traded down 4.09%.
  • Calavo Growers CVGW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $32.10 and moving down 5.21%.
  • Bioventus BVS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 7.05%.
  • Amarin Corp AMRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.94%.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
  • BRC BRCC stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 16.98% for the day.
  • American Software AMSWA stock set a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.92%.
  • Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68. The stock traded down 1.46%.
  • Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
  • Absci ABSI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday, moving down 9.23%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares made a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.9% for the day.
  • The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 12.65% for the day.
  • Templeton Global Income GIM shares fell to $4.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day.
  • Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a yearly low of $4.84. The stock was down 11.57% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $13.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate FRA shares hit a yearly low of $12.09. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
  • Independent Bank IBCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.22. Shares traded down 2.6%.
  • First Trust High Income FSD shares set a new yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
  • loanDepot LDI shares moved down 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting down 6.57%.
  • PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.9%.
  • CURO Group Holdings CURO shares fell to $9.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.96%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $8.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.36%.
  • Nyxoah NYXH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.97%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.17.
  • North American NOA stock hit $11.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.11%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
  • Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new 52-week low of $5.56. The stock traded down 12.89%.
  • Liberty All Star Growth ASG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.14. Shares traded down 4.59%.
  • Arteris AIP shares fell to $10.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%.
  • Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares set a new yearly low of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Perella Weinberg PWP shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.92%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.23%.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.79, drifting down 0.56%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 and moving down 2.33%.
  • MFS Charter Income MCR stock hit a yearly low of $6.71. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.86. Shares traded down 1.48%.
  • 22nd Century Group XXII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 5.99%.
  • Western Asset High Yield HYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%.
  • Barings Global Short BGH stock hit $14.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting down 1.82%.
  • RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.14. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares fell to $3.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock hit a yearly low of $5.08. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock traded down 0.66%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit $3.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
  • Whole Earth Brands FREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.59%.
  • KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.
  • Lifetime Brands LCUT stock drifted down 5.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.75.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit $10.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.62%.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares fell to $4.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.43%.
  • Personalis PSNL shares moved down 9.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.32, drifting down 9.05%.
  • Inseego INSG shares moved down 24.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 24.18%.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.10. Shares traded down 5.5%.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.07.
  • Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares hit a yearly low of $22.44. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • Accuray ARAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.
  • Nam Tai Property NTP stock hit a yearly low of $5.45. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
  • Central Valley Community CVCY stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42.
  • Marinus Pharma MRNS shares hit a yearly low of $5.76. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 1.71%.
  • High Tide HITI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.33. Shares traded down 4.1%.
  • Anghami ANGH shares set a new yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.24.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock traded down 3.61%.
  • Vroom VRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.12%.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday, moving down 1.82%.
  • Kaltura KLTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 4.28%.
  • Immunic IMUX stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 1.75%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.
  • Insight Select Income INSI stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.64%.
  • New America High Income HYB shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
  • comScore SCOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.53%.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • Blackstone Long-Short BGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.32%.
  • Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares fell to $2.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.
  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares moved down 5.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81, drifting down 5.02%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90. The stock traded down 1.97%.
  • Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares fell to $7.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.
  • Eastern Co EML stock hit $22.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
  • Eaton Vance Short EVG stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
  • Citizens CIA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.07%.
  • Nuveen Short Duration JSD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • Apyx Medical APYX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.84% for the day.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.41.
  • Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.77 and moving down 1.01%.
  • Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 9.24%.
  • EMCORE EMKR stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.16%.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 9.73%.
  • WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB stock hit a yearly low of $9.62. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Eargo EAR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.68 and moving down 10.78%.
  • BioAtla BCAB shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 32.11% on the session.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares moved down 8.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 8.27%.
  • BitNile Hldgs NILE shares moved down 7.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 7.84%.
  • Horizon Global HZN stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.2%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit $9.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
  • Asensus Surgical ASXC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.93% for the day.
  • Marketwise MKTW stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.52.
  • Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.49%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
  • Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.12. Shares traded down 0.95%.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • Power REIT PW stock set a new 52-week low of $22.35 on Thursday, moving down 8.18%.
  • Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV stock drifted down 4.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.
  • Valens Co VLNS shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.44%.
  • First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 2.13%.
  • Journey Medical DERM stock hit $3.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%.
  • Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics ORTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.52. Shares traded down 5.38%.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 25.59% for the day.
  • Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Iridex IRIX shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
  • Field Trip Health FTRP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.
  • Crexendo CXDO stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 11.35%.
  • Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.68% on the session.
  • Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock drifted down 3.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.
  • Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday, moving down 3.36%.
  • AudioEye AEYE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday, moving down 1.01%.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.17%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 9.05% for the day.
  • Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 8.79% on the session.
  • Trinity Place Hldgs TPHS stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 20.58% for the day.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.33. Shares traded down 9.6%.
  • NuCana NCNA shares hit a yearly low of $0.66. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.
  • Sotherly Hotels SOHO shares moved down 3.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.7%.
  • CN Energy Group CNEY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.20. Shares traded down 6.07%.
  • Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock traded down 5.85%.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.01. Shares traded down 2.62%.
  • Reed's REED stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
  • Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 23.88% for the day.
  • Sonic Foundry SOFO shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock hit $2.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.17%.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL shares hit a yearly low of $5.65. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • Quhuo QH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 12.24%.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 1.91%.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
  • Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares moved down 13.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 13.56%.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock hit $0.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.5%.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock drifted down 3.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25.
  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.
  • Allena Pharma ALNA stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.72%.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.
  • MMTEC MTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.75% on the session.
  • Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
  • CooTek (Cayman) CTK shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 6.59%.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

