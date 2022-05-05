Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday, 351 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Nephros NEPH's stock traded down the lowest, falling 32.94% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality NIQ's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.08% after reaching a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:
- Amazon.com AMZN shares fell to $2,315.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.96%.
- Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares set a new yearly low of $233.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Snowflake SNOW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $162.51. Shares traded down 11.18%.
- Shopify SHOP stock hit a new 52-week low of $395.86. The stock was down 17.61% on the session.
- VMware VMW shares hit a yearly low of $104.58. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Prudential PUK stock set a new 52-week low of $23.86 on Thursday, moving down 7.01%.
- IDEXX Laboratories IDXX shares made a new 52-week low of $378.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
- eBay EBAY stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.17. The stock was down 8.95% on the session.
- First Republic Bank FRC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $147.23 and moving down 5.27%.
- Ball BLL shares hit a yearly low of $76.73. The stock was down 6.14% on the session.
- DoorDash DASH shares hit a yearly low of $70.21. The stock was down 13.02% on the session.
- Expedia Group EXPE shares fell to $135.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.44%.
- Coupang CPNG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.35%.
- VF VFC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $49.76 and moving down 4.23%.
- Unity Software U shares set a new yearly low of $61.40 this morning. The stock was down 9.75% on the session.
- Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit $351.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.03%.
- HubSpot HUBS stock set a new 52-week low of $341.43 on Thursday, moving down 11.43%.
- AppLovin APP shares moved down 7.99% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.49, drifting down 7.99%.
- Etsy ETSY shares reached a new 52-week low of $89.39 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.03%.
- News NWS shares hit a yearly low of $19.75. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $24.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
- Dynatrace DT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $36.92 and moving down 7.99%.
- Open Text OTEX stock hit $38.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.43%.
- Globant GLOB stock drifted down 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $201.06.
- Tapestry TPR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $31.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.95%.
- SentinelOne S stock hit a new 52-week low of $28.95. The stock was down 9.02% on the session.
- Wayfair W shares were down 17.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.80.
- RH RH shares moved down 8.26% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $309.01, drifting down 8.26%.
- Axon Enterprise AXON shares moved down 9.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $104.17, drifting down 9.49%.
- Genpact G shares made a new 52-week low of $38.89 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.
- Aluminum Corp of China ACH shares set a new 52-week low of $10.56. The stock traded down 6.86%.
- Ralph Lauren RL shares set a new yearly low of $100.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.41% on the session.
- Avalara AVLR shares were down 10.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $70.71.
- Braskem BAK stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.73. The stock was down 6.86% on the session.
- Penumbra PEN stock drifted down 9.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.51.
- Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR shares set a new yearly low of $56.55 this morning. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.
- Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR stock hit $19.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.02%.
- Carvana CVNA shares set a new 52-week low of $49.16. The stock traded down 15.17%.
- FirstService FSV stock set a new 52-week low of $119.54 on Thursday, moving down 3.55%.
- GoodRx Holdings GDRX shares hit a yearly low of $12.53. The stock was down 10.83% on the session.
- Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.27%.
- Blackstone Secured BXSL stock hit a yearly low of $26.07. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
- Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.94. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.
- Altair Engineering ALTR shares set a new yearly low of $53.37 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Maximus MMS stock set a new 52-week low of $66.78 on Thursday, moving down 7.59%.
- Mister Car Wash MCW stock hit a yearly low of $13.88. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.
- Wendy's WEN shares were down 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.91.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR shares hit a yearly low of $11.39. The stock was down 6.68% on the session.
- Lancaster Colony LANC shares set a new yearly low of $141.22 this morning. The stock was down 4.18% on the session.
- Amedisys AMED stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $118.87. Shares traded down 4.45%.
- Farfetch FTCH shares moved down 9.85% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 9.85%.
- DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN shares set a new 52-week low of $34.25. The stock traded down 18.23%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA shares moved down 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.17, drifting down 1.22%.
- LivaNova LIVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $66.97. Shares traded down 9.04%.
- Abcam ABCM shares fell to $14.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.09%.
- Carter's CRI shares fell to $81.55 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.47%.
- Freshpet FRPT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $72.84 and moving down 9.13%.
- Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares fell to $34.30 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.37%.
- BRF BRFS stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.14%.
- Brink's BCO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.77. The stock traded down 5.04%.
- Arvinas ARVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $50.25. Shares traded down 7.05%.
- Hain Celestial Group HAIN stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.51. The stock was down 18.05% on the session.
- Warby Parker WRBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.64. Shares traded down 9.65%.
- Central Garden & Pet CENT stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.28. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Brookfield Business BBUC shares set a new 52-week low of $24.10. The stock traded down 5.41%.
- Axos Financial AX stock set a new 52-week low of $37.20 on Thursday, moving down 5.61%.
- Nevro NVRO shares set a new 52-week low of $56.21. The stock traded down 7.43%.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares set a new 52-week low of $29.20. The stock traded down 5.6%.
- Liberty Latin America LILA shares set a new yearly low of $8.60 this morning. The stock was down 8.96% on the session.
- Liberty Latin America LILAK stock hit a yearly low of $8.57. The stock was down 8.81% for the day.
- HUTCHMED (China) HCM shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.1%.
- Paymentus Holdings PAY stock drifted down 8.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.32.
- Fortress Transportation FTAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $18.78. Shares traded down 2.58%.
- Brookfield Bus BBU shares fell to $23.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.94%.
- Vimeo VMEO stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 10.28% on the session.
- Sally Beauty Holdings SBH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.09%.
- Outset Medical OM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.00. The stock was down 15.55% on the session.
- StepStone Group STEP shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.52%.
- Perimeter Solutions PRM stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.20. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
- Zuora ZUO stock drifted down 7.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.
- Veracyte VCYT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.45. Shares traded down 12.87%.
- Proterra PTRA shares fell to $6.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.3%.
- Veris Residential VRE stock drifted down 8.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.47.
- Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares moved down 3.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.49, drifting down 3.55%.
- TriMas TRS shares set a new 52-week low of $27.80. The stock traded down 3.53%.
- Service Properties Trust SVC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 12.64%.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.75. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- Deluxe DLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.88. Shares traded down 7.69%.
- Canoo GOEV stock hit $4.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.11%.
- Omega Flex OFLX stock drifted down 4.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $106.51.
- Blackrock Credit BTZ stock hit $11.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.28%.
- LendingTree TREE shares reached a new 52-week low of $71.49 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.94%.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR stock hit a yearly low of $20.01. The stock was down 7.85% for the day.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new yearly low of $14.96 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock set a new 52-week low of $11.69 on Thursday, moving down 1.99%.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 17.2%.
- SLR Investment SLRC stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.
- Big Lots BIG stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.46. The stock was down 7.16% on the session.
- Unisys UIS shares fell to $12.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.08%.
- Alliancebernstein Glb AWF shares moved down 2.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.04, drifting down 2.23%.
- SmartRent SMRT shares fell to $4.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.03%.
- Shyft Group SHYF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $24.07. Shares traded down 6.05%.
- John B Sanfilippo & Son JBSS shares set a new 52-week low of $72.71. The stock traded down 1.93%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.21%.
- National Research NRC stock hit $31.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.67%.
- Skillsoft SKIL shares moved down 3.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88, drifting down 3.35%.
- F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.71%.
- Aberdeen Asia-pacific FAX shares fell to $3.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.26%.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares hit a yearly low of $17.28. The stock was down 12.58% on the session.
- trivago TRVG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.94%.
- Denny's DENN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.75 and moving down 3.8%.
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares fell to $4.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.31%.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr BHK shares set a new 52-week low of $11.97. The stock traded down 1.59%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC shares were down 5.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.36.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33. The stock traded down 6.31%.
- FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD FTHY shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.22%.
- Tucows TCX shares set a new 52-week low of $53.46. The stock traded down 4.09%.
- Calavo Growers CVGW stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $32.10 and moving down 5.21%.
- Bioventus BVS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.31 and moving down 7.05%.
- Amarin Corp AMRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.94%.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. The stock was down 10.43% on the session.
- BRC BRCC stock hit a yearly low of $11.66. The stock was down 16.98% for the day.
- American Software AMSWA stock set a new 52-week low of $16.21 on Thursday, moving down 4.73%.
- Blackstone Strategic BGB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.19 and moving down 0.92%.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal NBB shares set a new 52-week low of $17.68. The stock traded down 1.46%.
- Thornburg Income Builder TBLD shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
- Absci ABSI stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday, moving down 9.23%.
- Invesco California Value VCV stock set a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.87%.
- Tupperware Brands TUP shares made a new 52-week low of $10.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.9% for the day.
- The RealReal REAL stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 12.65% for the day.
- Templeton Global Income GIM shares fell to $4.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.46%.
- Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.14% for the day.
- Quotient Technology QUOT stock hit a yearly low of $4.84. The stock was down 11.57% for the day.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock hit $11.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.77%.
- Upland Software UPLD shares set a new yearly low of $13.69 this morning. The stock was down 8.46% on the session.
- Blackrock Floating Rate FRA shares hit a yearly low of $12.09. The stock was down 1.03% on the session.
- Independent Bank IBCP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.22. Shares traded down 2.6%.
- First Trust High Income FSD shares set a new yearly low of $12.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.
- loanDepot LDI shares moved down 6.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74, drifting down 6.57%.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.9%.
- CURO Group Holdings CURO shares fell to $9.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.96%.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit $8.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.36%.
- Nyxoah NYXH shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.49 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.97%.
- Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares made a new 52-week low of $9.08 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
- Universal Electronics UEIC shares were down 4.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $28.17.
- North American NOA stock hit $11.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.11%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS MHN stock hit a yearly low of $11.09. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
- Macrogenics MGNX shares set a new 52-week low of $5.56. The stock traded down 12.89%.
- Liberty All Star Growth ASG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.14. Shares traded down 4.59%.
- Arteris AIP shares fell to $10.18 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.76%.
- Sierra Bancorp BSRR shares set a new yearly low of $21.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Perella Weinberg PWP shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Thursday morning, moving down 10.92%.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.23%.
- Angel Oak Financial FINS shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.79, drifting down 0.56%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerging EDD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.50 and moving down 2.33%.
- MFS Charter Income MCR stock hit a yearly low of $6.71. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
- Nuveen Glb High Inc Fund JGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.86. Shares traded down 1.48%.
- 22nd Century Group XXII stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.78 and moving down 5.99%.
- Western Asset High Yield HYI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.73%.
- Barings Global Short BGH stock hit $14.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.36%.
- MFS Multimarket IT MMT shares moved down 1.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.85, drifting down 1.82%.
- RumbleON RMBL stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.14. The stock was down 8.64% on the session.
- Nerdy NRDY shares fell to $3.46 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.93%.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock hit a yearly low of $5.08. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares set a new 52-week low of $5.99. The stock traded down 0.66%.
- Virtus AllianzGI NCZ stock hit $3.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
- Whole Earth Brands FREE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.06%.
- Inspirato ISPO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.59%.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.33. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock hit a yearly low of $2.70. The stock was down 9.75% for the day.
- Lifetime Brands LCUT stock drifted down 5.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.75.
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit $10.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.62%.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM shares fell to $4.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.43%.
- Personalis PSNL shares moved down 9.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.32, drifting down 9.05%.
- Inseego INSG shares moved down 24.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.25, drifting down 24.18%.
- Pure Cycle PCYO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.10. Shares traded down 5.5%.
- FS Bancorp FSBW shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $29.07.
- Virtus AllianzGI ACV shares hit a yearly low of $22.44. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
- Accuray ARAY stock set a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Thursday, moving down 3.13%.
- Nam Tai Property NTP stock hit a yearly low of $5.45. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.
- Central Valley Community CVCY stock drifted down 4.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.42.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS shares hit a yearly low of $5.76. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
- Aberdeen Income Credit ACP shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.10.
- Credit Suisse High Yield DHY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.04. Shares traded down 1.71%.
- High Tide HITI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.33. Shares traded down 4.1%.
- Anghami ANGH shares set a new yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was down 5.53% on the session.
- Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL shares were down 1.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.24.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.71. The stock traded down 3.61%.
- Vroom VRM shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.12%.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI stock set a new 52-week low of $17.17 on Thursday, moving down 1.82%.
- Kaltura KLTR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.44. Shares traded down 4.28%.
- Immunic IMUX stock hit $6.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.49%.
- BNY Mellon High Yield DHF shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 1.75%.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares hit a yearly low of $11.23. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.
- Insight Select Income INSI stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday, moving down 0.23%.
- CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.10 and moving down 4.64%.
- New America High Income HYB shares set a new yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.06% on the session.
- comScore SCOR shares hit a yearly low of $1.95. The stock was down 6.01% on the session.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.17 and moving down 8.53%.
- Western Asset Global High EHI shares hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a yearly low of $8.63. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- Blackstone Long-Short BGX shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.32%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt CIK shares fell to $2.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
- Zepp Health ZEPP stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.33.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares moved down 5.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.81, drifting down 5.02%.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN shares set a new 52-week low of $6.90. The stock traded down 1.97%.
- Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts MSD shares fell to $7.16 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.16%.
- Eastern Co EML stock hit $22.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
- Eaton Vance Short EVG stock hit a yearly low of $10.47. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
- Neuberger Berman NHS stock hit $9.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.6%.
- Citizens CIA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.07%.
- Nuveen Short Duration JSD stock set a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday, moving down 1.35%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd PFO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.49%.
- Apyx Medical APYX shares made a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.84% for the day.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH shares were down 7.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.41.
- Pioneer Floating Rate PHD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.77 and moving down 1.01%.
- Vapotherm VAPO shares set a new yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.62. Shares traded down 9.24%.
- EMCORE EMKR stock hit $3.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.16%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals PRTK shares fell to $2.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock traded down 9.73%.
- WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.65. The stock was down 5.93% on the session.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB stock hit a yearly low of $9.62. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Eargo EAR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.68 and moving down 10.78%.
- BioAtla BCAB shares hit a yearly low of $2.71. The stock was down 32.11% on the session.
- Shift Technologies SFT shares moved down 8.27% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 8.27%.
- BitNile Hldgs NILE shares moved down 7.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting down 7.84%.
- Horizon Global HZN stock hit a yearly low of $3.44. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
- CarLotz LOTZ shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.2%.
- Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock hit $9.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.25%.
- Asensus Surgical ASXC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.93% for the day.
- Marketwise MKTW stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.52.
- Rain Therapeutics RAIN shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.49%.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares set a new yearly low of $6.85 this morning. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.
- Centogene CNTG stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.12. Shares traded down 0.95%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE stock hit a yearly low of $1.40. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
- Power REIT PW stock set a new 52-week low of $22.35 on Thursday, moving down 8.18%.
- Enlivex Therapeutics ENLV stock drifted down 4.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65.
- Valens Co VLNS shares fell to $0.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.44%.
- First Trust/aberdeen Glb FAM shares set a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock traded down 2.13%.
- Journey Medical DERM stock hit $3.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.26%.
- Safeguard Scientifics SFE stock set a new 52-week low of $4.03 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.
- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.52. Shares traded down 5.38%.
- Alkaline Water Co WTER shares made a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 25.59% for the day.
- Nuveen Multi-Market JMM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Iridex IRIX shares set a new yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.49% on the session.
- Field Trip Health FTRP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Thursday, moving down 1.95%.
- Crexendo CXDO stock hit $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.58%.
- Glory Star New Media Gr GSMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 11.35%.
- Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was down 9.68% on the session.
- Marygold Companies MGLD stock hit a yearly low of $1.21. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
- Helbiz HLBZ stock drifted down 3.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.32.
- Iterum Therapeutics ITRM stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday, moving down 3.36%.
- AudioEye AEYE stock set a new 52-week low of $3.84 on Thursday, moving down 1.01%.
- Midwest Holding MDWT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.00 and moving down 1.17%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Gov EGF stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.78. The stock was down 9.05% for the day.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 8.79% on the session.
- Trinity Place Hldgs TPHS stock hit a yearly low of $1.10. The stock was down 20.58% for the day.
- Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.33. Shares traded down 9.6%.
- NuCana NCNA shares hit a yearly low of $0.66. The stock was down 4.83% on the session.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA stock hit $2.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.44%.
- Sotherly Hotels SOHO shares moved down 3.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting down 3.7%.
- CN Energy Group CNEY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was down 2.82% on the session.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.20. Shares traded down 6.07%.
- Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock traded down 5.85%.
- Monopar Therapeutics MNPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.01. Shares traded down 2.62%.
- Reed's REED stock hit a yearly low of $0.23. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
- Genetic Technologies GENE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.03%.
- Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock hit a yearly low of $0.12. The stock was down 23.88% for the day.
- Sonic Foundry SOFO shares hit a yearly low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- Troika Media Group TRKA shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Cyclo Therapeutics CYTH stock hit $2.31 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.17%.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL shares hit a yearly low of $5.65. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
- Quhuo QH shares set a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock traded down 12.24%.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.24 and moving down 1.91%.
- ClearOne CLRO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares moved down 13.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.23, drifting down 13.56%.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock hit $0.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.5%.
- Genocea Biosciences GNCA stock drifted down 3.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.42.
- Allena Pharma ALNA stock hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.72%.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.
- MMTEC MTC shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 20.75% on the session.
- Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% on the session.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 6.59%.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.