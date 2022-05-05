Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $498,164 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $122,755.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $130.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 2666.83 with a total volume of 1,659.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $130.00 $101.2K 56 65 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $100.7K 56 25 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $100.7K 56 10 AFRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $130.00 $81.0K 16 8 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $61.8K 3.0K 1.0K

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,137,644, the price of AFRM is down -9.35% at $28.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

